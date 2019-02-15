Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia today announces the 18-member Hockeyroos team to take on Great Britain in Perth in the FIH Pro League on Saturday.





The world number three Hockeyroos will take on 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallists Great Britain (ranked second) from 5:30pm AWST.



The Hockeyroos have been forced into two changes with Jodie Kenny and Madison Fitzpatrick unavailable due to injury.



Georgina Morgan returns for the first time since being appointed co-captain. She’s joined in the 18-member team by Jocelyn Bartram, Kalindi Commerford and WA’s Penny Squibb.



Along with Kenny and Fitzpatrick, Kristina Bates, Hayley Padget and Ashlee Wells make way.



Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin said: “It’s pleasing to see Georgina Morgan back in after injury as one of our co-captains. We’re looking forward to seeing her perform this weekend.



“With the injuries to Jodie and Madison in defence, Penny Squibb has also warranted selection which is pleasing for her as a local player.”



Gaudoin said the selectors had been cautious on Kenny who missed both of last weekend’s matches in Hobart after picking up the quad injury in training.



“Jodie was close with her quad injury but we wanted to be cautious,” Gaudoin said.



“Madison rolled her ankle and we’re hoping she’ll be on the mend for the coming weeks.”



Saturday’s match against Great Britain will be live on both FOX SPORTS 506 and kayosports.com.au.



Tickets are still available for the Perth matches by ticketbooth.com.au. Gates open at 2:30pm AWST.



Saturday 16 February 2019 – Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth

Kookaburras v Great Britain – 3:30pm, Hockeyroos v Great Britain – 5:30pm

*All times AWST



Hockeyroos 18-member team:

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Jocelyn Bartram (Albury, NSW)

Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *Plays for ACT

Lily Brazel (Sydney, NSW) *Plays for VIC

Emily Chalker (Crookwell, NSW)

Jane Claxton (Adelaide, SA)

Kalindi Commerford (Ulladulla, NSW) *Plays for ACT

Savannah Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *Plays for QLD

Rebecca Greiner (Bundaberg, QLD)

Rachael Lynch (Warrandyte, VIC)

Ambrosia Malone (Burleigh, QLD)

Georgina Morgan (Armidale, NSW)

Kaitlin Nobbs (Newington, NSW)

Brooke Peris (Darwin, NT)

Penny Squibb (Tambellup, WA)

Grace Stewart (Gerringong, NSW)

Sophie Taylor (Melbourne, VIC)

Mariah Williams (Parkes, NSW)

Georgia Wilson (Mahogany Creek, WA)



