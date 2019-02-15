Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia today announces the 18-member Kookaburras team to take on Great Britain in Perth in the FIH Pro League on Saturday.





The world number two Kookaburras will face seventh-ranked Great Britain, who’ve started the FIH Pro League with two wins from two matches, from 3:30pm AWST at Perth Hockey Stadium.



The Kookaburras have made seven changes from the team which defeated Germany 4-2 in Hobart, with Daniel Beale, Tom Craig, Aaron Kleinschmidt, Trent Mitton, Josh Simmonds, Matthew Swann and Corey Weyer included.



Josh Beltz, Blake Govers, Jack Hayes, Tim Howard, Lachlan Sharp, Jack Welch and Dylan Wotherspoon make way, with the Kookaburras selectors rotating the line-up.



Kookaburras coach Colin Batch said: “We always viewed the start of the FIH Pro League was about finding out about our players and their form.



“We’re still going with that. We had six changes from the team for Melbourne to Hobart. We had a group back here training who had a good training week and a lot of them come back.”



Batch confirmed Margaret River’s Aran Zalewski would be the sole captain in his home state for the first time since officially joining Eddie Ockenden as the team’s co-captains.



“Aran will lead us in Perth,” Batch said. “It makes sense for him to lead us in his home city as Eddie did in Hobart last weekend.



“He’s joined by Tom Wickham, Jake Harvie and Trent Mitton as the four local boys.”



Saturday’s match against Great Britain will be live on kayosports.com.au but delayed on FOX SPORTS 560 from 10:30pm AEDT.



Tickets are still available for the Perth matches by ticketbooth.com.au. Gates open at 2:30pm AWST.



Saturday 16 February 2019 – Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth

Kookaburras v Great Britain – 3:30pm, Hockeyroos v Great Britain – 5:30pm

*All times AWST



Kookaburras 18-member team:

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Jacob Anderson (Mackay, QLD)

Daniel Beale (Brisbane, QLD)

Andrew Charter (Canberra, ACT)

Tom Craig (Lane Cove, NSW)

Matthew Dawson (Killarney Vale, NSW)

Johan Durst (Melbourne, VIC)

Jake Harvie (Dardanup, WA)

Jeremy Hayward (Darwin, NT)

Aaron Kleinschmidt (Melbourne, VIC)

Trent Mitton (Perth, WA)

Eddie Ockenden (Hobart, TAS)

Flynn Ogilvie (Wollongong, NSW)

Josh Simmonds (Melbourne, VIC)

Matthew Swann (Mackay, QLD)

Corey Weyer (Biggera Waters, QLD)

Jake Whetton (Brisbane, QLD)

Tom Wickham (Morgan, SA) *Plays for WA

Aran Zalewski (Margaret River, WA)



Hockey Australia media release