

Amy Robinson scored the Black Sticks' only goal during their 3-1 loss to Germany in Christchurch. GETTY IMAGES



The women's Black Sticks team knew all about Germany's grit and tenacity on attack following this 3-1 loss in Christchurch on Friday night.





A week ago the Black Sticks were delighted to trounce Great Britain 5-1 in their first game at the new Nga Puna Wai Sports Hub, displaying no shortage of determination and skill to clobber the visitors in the FIH Pro League fixture.



So this was a reality check, and a sad way to mark Ella Gunson's 200th appearance for her country. It leaves New Zealand seventh on the competition table, just two places ahead of bottom-placed Great Britain.



Germany, ranked one place ahead of the sixth-placed Kiwis in the world rankings, were just too good for their opponents on a sunny evening in the Garden City.



The Black Sticks should be frustrated, and annoyed, they couldn't match the intensity of last week.



After all, they made a terrific start with Amy Robinson getting on the score sheet in the first minute; fans hardly had time to study the programme or discuss possible tactics before the Black Sticks were in celebration mode.



After that, unfortunately for those loyal fans who coughed up their coin in the hope of witnessing another memorable win, it was Germany who made much of the play.



Goals to Charlotte Stapenhorst, Pia Maertens and Hannah Gablac - two of those efforts bounced off the goal keeper - snuffed out any hope of a win for the Black Sticks.



At halftime it was the tourists who led 2-1, with nine attempts at goal and having converted one of their two corners. Not that it was enough to keep German coach Xavier Reckinger happy. He suggested in an interview at the break that he wasn't that thrilled with the performance.



But come fulltime he should have been whistling a much happier tune.



Germany 3 (Charlotte Stapenhorst, Pia Maertens, Hannah Gablac goals) New Zealand 1 (Amy Robinson). HT: 2-1



Stuff