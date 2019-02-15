



Germany has come away with a closely fought 3-1 win over the Vantage Black Sticks Women. The match was close and could have gone either way, the German side made the most of their opportunities and secured the win.





Germany started the match with the ball and put the Black Sticks deep in their half with an overhead. The Black Sticks transferred the play around the back and managed to cross the ball to an open Amy Robinson who opened the scoring for the Black Sticks Women in the first minute of the game. After the shock of the opening goal the German side looked to build into the game and continued to push down the right side of the field. The Black Sticks defence was looking solid and continued to shut the Germans out of the middle of the field. Germany however earned the first penalty corner of the match when they found a Black Sticks defenders’ foot in the circle. The Vantage Black Sticks ran down the shot to nullify the initial German threat. Germany continued to push hard as the match progressed having some strong shots against the Black Sticks, Sally Rutherford covered well to keep the German side off the score board and leave the Vantage Black Sticks in the lead 1-0 after one quarter.



Germany started the second quarter where they finished the first, pushing hard looking to put the Black Sticks Women’s defence under pressure to find the equalising goal. Germany with 5 minutes gone in the second quarter found an equaliser after they disposed the Black Sticks and then flicked the ball past Sally Rutherford. After absorbing a weight of possession against them the Black Sticks found some gaps on the Germany right side defence and created several opportunities to gain the lead back. Germany got their second goal late in the second half after the initial penalty corner shot was saved, Pia Maertens found herself unmarked on the post and touched the ball into the goal to put Germany in the lead 2-1 at the end of the half.



The Black Sticks looked focused and determined at the start of the second half as they continued to push to get the goal to level the scores. After 3 minutes gone in the second half Olivia Shannon had a great opportunity to score her first international goal but the Germany Goalkeeper was up to the challenge. Germany earned the first penalty corner of the second half when they found the Black Sticks defenders’ foot in the circle. The German side converted their second penalty corner of the afternoon when they slapped the ball past Grace O’Hanlon to make the score 3-1. After three quarters the score was 3-1 with the Black Sticks Women needing a big final quarter to get themselves back into match.



The Black Sticks continued to play fast attacking hockey in the fourth quarter as they looked determined to get a goal back. Despite a number of circle entries the German side was defending strongly and shutting down the offensive chances the Black Sticks were creating. Unfortunately the Vantage Black Sticks weren’t able to score the needed goal and as a result the team from Germany came away with the win 3-1.



Vantage Black Sticks Women1 (Amy Robinson 1’)

Germany3 (Charlotte Stapenhorst 21’, Pia Maertens 29’, Hannah Gablac 40’)



Hockey New Zealand Media release