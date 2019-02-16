By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu Ladies Hockey Team (TLHT) will attempt to keep the Vivian May Soars Trophy in Malaysian hands when they take on Liaoning Infinite Space Hockey Club from China in the final at the Tun Razak Stadium tomorrow (Saturday).





This is the first time that a foreign team has been allowed to compete in the Women’s Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), and Liaoning did well for themselves by finishing third in the League, which leaves them out of contention for the title.



For the record, in the League, Terengganu Ladies won the first encounter 4-2 and then narrowly lost 1-0 in the second round of matches to Liaoning.



However Terengganu Ladies did emerge as the League champions, winning the RM50,000 prize purse, and will now be going for the Overall title which comes with RM25,000 in prize money.



Terengganu Ladies are a formidable side who boast having five national players in their ranks, namely Wan Norfaiezah Saiuti, Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani, Juliani Din, Nur Syafiqah Zain and Fatin Shafika Sukri. They also have five foreign imports, of which three are from India, and two from Kazakhstan.



India’s Jaspreet Kaur is Terengganu Ladies top-scorer with eight goals, seven of which came via penalty corners and one off a penalty stroke.



As for Liaoning, Sui Qiaomeng is their top scorer with seven field goals and two penalty corners.



“There is very little which separates both teams, so I believe it will be a very tight game that can swing either way. For us, it’s just not about winning the title, but keeping it the coveted trophy here in Malaysia as well,” said Terengganu coach K. Gobinathan.



Meanwhile, in the Men’s MHL earlier today (Friday), Tenaga Nasional hammered TNB Thunderbolts 8-0 to keep the heat on league leaders Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL).



Tenaga’s goals were scored by Norshafiq Sumantri (eighth minute), Akhimullah Anuar Esook (11th, 60th minutes), Faiz Helmi Jali (30th minute), Noor Firdaus Rosdi (38th minute), Nik Aiman Nik Rozemi (51st minute) and Amirul Hamizan Azahar (57th, 58th minutes).



MEN’S STANDINGS



P W D L F A Pts



UNIKL 9 8 1 0 37 10 25

TENAGA 10 8 0 2 51 14 24

TERENGGANU HT 10 6 1 3 35 22 19

MAYBANK 9 5 0 4 25 28 15

UiTM 9 2 0 7 9 31 6

TNB THUNDER 9 1 1 7 9 33 4

NURINSAFI 10 1 1 8 15 43 4



RESULTS – Men’s: NurInsafi 0 UiTM 1, Terengganu HT 5 Maybank 2, Tenaga Nasional 8 TNB Thunderbolts 0.



TODAY – Vivian May Soars Trophy: Liaoning Infinite Space HC v Terengganu Ladies Hockey Team (TLHT) (Tun Razak Stadium, 5pm); Third-Fourth Placing: Police Blue Warriors vs PKS-Uniten (Tun Razak Stadium, 3pm).



