By Aftar Singh





One-sided match: TNB Thunderbolt’s Muhammad Azrai Aizah Abu Kamal (right) clearing the ball as Tenaga’s Muhamad Izham Azhar charges in during their MHL match yesterday. — MUHAMAD SHAHRIL ROSLI/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional trounced hapless TNB Thunderbolt 8-0 in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) match, but they are not in the mood to celebrate.





Tenaga goalkeeper S. Kumar suffered an injury on his thigh in the second quarter and was replaced by reserve keeper Che Shahrul Azmi Che Saupi.



Coach Nor Saiful Zaini is worried about Kumar’s injury.



“I hope his injury is not serious as he’s the country’s top keeper and we need his services in the league,” said Nor Saiful.



“I will know how bad his injury is after he goes for a medical check-up tomorrow.”



He added that his players did not give their best against Thunderbolt.



“My players only gave 70% in the match and this is not good for us as we have two more tough matches to play against Maybank and Tereng­ganu,” said Nor Saiful.



“My players were not serious in their game. I want them to take every match seriously in the MHL.”



Youngsters Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook (11th, 60th) and Muhammad Amirul Hamizan Azahar (57th, 58th) each scored a brace for Tenaga at the Tun Razak Hockey Stadium in Jalan Duta yesterday.



Norshafiq Sumantri (8th), Faiz Helmi Jali (30th), Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosdi (38th) and Nik Muhammad Aiman Nik Rozemi (51st) contributed the other goals for Tenaga.



Tenaga, who won the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup last month, are second in the Premier Division standings with 24 points from eight wins and two defeats.



Powered by nine national players, Tenaga have two more matches to play against Maybank at Tengku Abdullah Hockey Stadium in Bangi tomorrow before they wrap up the fixtures against last year’s league champions Terengganu on Feb 22.



Meanwhile, Terengganu registered their sixth win by outplaying Maybank 5-2 at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Tereng­ganu.



The East Coast team are third with 19 points from 10 matches.



Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) clinched their second win by edging Nur Insafi 1-0 at the USM pitch in Penang to move up to fifth spot.



The all-important goal was scored by Kamaruddin Kodir Beraheng in the 40th minute.



The Star of Malaysia