By Ren Thompson







Australia Men’s Over 40 - 4 drew with Canada Men’s Over 45 - 4



Day two began with the Men’s Over 40 side tying with the Canadian side 4-all in a hotly contested match-up. Both teams had their chances to score the winner but their defences were too strong and had to settle for the tie in an entertaining contest.





Australia Men’s Over 40 - 4 def. by Hong Kong Men’s Over 40 - 6



In their second contest of the day, the Over 40s side suffered a tough loss at the hands of the Hong Kong side, 6-4, at the Island East Sports Centre. In an exhilarating indoor match, there was lots of attacking waves and a high score in an appeasing match for the home crowd. Our team played their heart out but couldn’t come away with the win.



Australia Men’s Over 40 - 3 def. USA Men’s Over 40 - 2



The Over 40s side secured a hard fought victory the United States, 3-2, in one of the matches of the tournament so far. Both sides played excellent team games, but the Aussies proved to be the better side in this one, finishing the day on a high by qualifying for the semi-finals.



Finishing the pool games with three wins, a draw, and 10 points, good for third place. The Over 40s side will face Hong Kong Men’s Over 40 side in the semi-final.



Australia Men’s Over 50 - 4 def. Italy Men’s Over 55 - 0



The Over 50s side opens day two with another commanding performance in defeating Italy Over 55s side 4-0. From the opening of the match, the Australian side proved to be too strong for the Italian men and ran away with the victory.



Australia Men’s Over 50 - 6 def. Canada Men’s Over 50 - 3



Second game and a second win for the Over 50s side, defeating Canada, 6-3. With the win the Australian side moves to an impressive four wins from five matches good for third place in the standings. But with only the top two sides advancing to the Gold Medal match, the Australians will need a big win over the England side in the final game Sunday morning, to be in contention for the final.



Australia Ladies’ Over 40 - 0 def. by Netherland Ladies’ Over 40 - 5



The Australian Ladies Over 40s suffered a tough defeat to an impressive Netherlands side, 5-0, to open day two. The Dutch side enjoyed a strong opening to the match, and the Aussies could not match them and went down in the contest. But the team were still jovial and are still in the hunt for the Gold Medal.



Australia Ladies’ Over 40 - 6 def. USA Ladies’ Over 40 - 0



Quickly rebounding after the morning contest, the Over 40s side dominated the USA side to record a massive 6-0 victory. Showing the excellent team play and their superb skill, the Aussie women were never challenged in the match.



Finishing in third place at the end of group play, the Over 40s side will take on Netherlands in a qualifying final Sunday morning to see who they play in the semi-final. The Gold Medal is still a realistic chance for this fast finishing side.



Australia Ladies’ Over 45 - 4 drew with Germany Ladies’ Over 50 - 4



A challenging game to open day two for the Over 45s side tying with Germany Over 50s 4-all at the Hong Kong Football Club. Neither side could wrestle the ascendancy in the contest, and a draw at full-time was a fitting result for the enthralling match-up.



Australia Ladies’ Over 45 - 2 def. Canada Ladies’ Over 45 - 1



Finishing off day two, the Over 45s side finished with a victory over Canada 2-1. The Aussie side played some stellar hockey and moved the ball with ease and the side look in harmony heading into the final day.



With a final game to go, the Over 45s side currently are in fourth place, and will be looking to knock off their compatriots to remain in the medal hunt.



Australia Ladies’ Over 50 - 0 def. by Germany Ladies’ Over 45 - 5



The Over 50s side were defeated by Germany 5-0 to open day two. The Germans overpowered the Aussies with their attacking gameplan, and the Aussies could not recover. But it didn’t stop them having a blast playing together and enjoying their play in Hong Kong.



Australia Ladies’ Over 50 - 1 def. by Hong Kong Dragons Ladies’ Over 45 - 8



Another tough result to end day two for the Over 50s side, going down 8-1 to the Hong Kong Dragons Ladies’ Over 45 side. The home side was buoyed by the home crowd cheering and the Aussies couldn’t make an impact in the contest.



With a sole match remaining against the Australian Over 45s side, the Over 50s side will miss out on the medal matches, but will remember the experience of playing at the World Cup.



Hockey Australia media release