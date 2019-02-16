by The Hockey Paper





Spain continue to excite in inaugural Pro League PIC: FIH.Live



Incredible. ‘Epic’ and ‘Comeback ‘in extremis” rang the Spanish headlines, too.





Any more of this and those young Spanish fans in Valencia will demanding more late morning fiesta hockey. For this was yet another Pr-olé League encounter to cherish for the home fans, who have made these early schedule matches ones to remember for the potential fan base which has already been locked in thanks to the entertainment on offer.



Having already seen 15 goals in two morning games, Spain men came from 3-0 down on Friday to earn a last second draw against the Netherlands.



And they then usurped the Dutch in the extra shoot-out to top it all off and leave all and sundry, commentators too, catching their breathe.



Crazy endings now have been the forte to Spain’s three home Pro League matches.



This was no different as Spain scored three times in 16 minutes, the last of which came courtesy of another set of at-the-death penalty corners before Marc Serrahima managed to get a touch from a direct hit which initially bobbled at the top of the circle.



Then it was down to Quico Cortes in the Spanish goal to deny a beleaguered Dutch outfit and claim an extra bonus point for the hosts, thanks to a 3-1 win.



“It was an amazing game”, key man Alvaro Iglesias said afterwards. “



The first half was 100 percent for them [Netherlands], they had a lot of chances and we had a few, but we were not that sharp.



“In the second half we made our chances, we fought and finally we made it 3-3 and beat them in the shoot-outs.”



Meanwhile Germany’s women and men claimed victories over the Black Sticks in Christchurch. Both teams won 3-1.



Weekend FIH Pro League matches



On Saturday, Australia host the Great Britain men’s and women’s teams in Perth and USA women make their home debut against world champions the Netherlands in Winston-Salem. On Sunday, New Zealand women play China.



