15 Feb 2019 11:00 (GMT +1) ESP v NED (RR) 3 - 3 (Shoot out 3/5 - 1/4) Estadio Betero, Valencia

15 Feb 2019 19:00 (GMT +13) NZL v GER (RR) 1 - 2 Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, Christchurch

16 Feb 2019 15:30 (GMT +8) AUS v GBR (RR) 2 - 0 Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth



Unofficial Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins Win Draws Loss Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Belgium 4 2 1 1 0 14 9 5 9 75.0 4 Australia 4 2 0 1 1 12 11 1 7 58.3 2 Great Britain 3 2 0 0 1 12 9 3 6 66.7 3 Netherlands 3 1 1 1 0 12 11 1 6 66.7 5 Spain 3 0 2 0 1 10 11 -1 4 44.4 6 New Zealand 3 0 0 1 2 9 14 -5 1 11.1 7 Germany 1 0 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0 0.0 7 Argentina 1 0 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0 0.0

The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the Percentage more important than Points until the end of the League when they will revert to Points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.



