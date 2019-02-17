

Buckingham's Lottie Porter being congratulated after scoring against Clifton Robinsons. Credit Peter Smith.



Buckingham boosted their play-off ambitions and stepped up to third in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division after a narrow 1-0 win at Clifton Robinsons on Saturday.





Lottie Porter’s second half goal from a penalty corner routine proved to be the only score of the match, and with Surbiton beating East Grinstead Buckingham moved up the table.



East Grinstead had got off to a good start at Sugden Road with Sophie Bray scoring after just four minutes.



But Surbiton pulled level with Georgie Twigg’s 18th minute penalty stroke, and they went on to win with Olivia Chilton and Jenna Woolven scoring from open play on 24 and 28 minutes.



Leaders Holcombe were 3-0 winners over Beeston, who drop out of the top four on the back of the loss.



Dirkie Chamberlain gave Holcombe an early lead from a penalty corner after just two minutes, and after Hattie Jones had added a second from open play on 38 minutes, Chamberlain’s second came on 56 minutes to seal the points.



The relegation scrap between bottom of the table Canterbury and visitors University of Birmingham ended in a 1-1 draw, with Catherine Ledesma’s ninth-minute goal for University of Birmingham being cancelled out by Sarah Kerly’s 51st minute shot.



Investec Conference West



Stourport secured their 11th straight league win of the season on Saturday, beating hosts and bottom club Exe 9-1 in the Investec Conference West.



Lorna Mackenzie secured a hat-trick and Cerys Preston scored twice for Stourport, while other goals came from Sarah Parkinson-Mills, Beth Merriman, Isabella Nott and Sophie Thompson.



Gloucester City also won away from home, putting four unanswered goals past hosts Oxford Hawks. Jennifer Lea, Frankie Mayes, Charlotte McShane and Emily Rogers scored their goals.



Elsewhere, Reading beat third-placed Swansea City to boost their position with Keelie Perham and Esme Swindells scoring.



Trojans were 3-1 winners at home against Isca, while Barnes beat Olton & West Warwicks 2-1.



Investec Conference North



Two goals from Alice Rolfe helped leaders Loughborough Students secure an emphatic 6-0 win at Leeds in the Investec Conference North.



Loughborough were 3-0 ahead at half time thanks to strikes from Beth Peers, Maria Andrews and Lucy Millington. Rolfe’s two came after the break, with Charlotte Daly also adding one.



Leicester had Jodie Connelly to thank for the only goal of the match as they battled out a 1-0 win over Brooklands-Poynton, while the University of Durham were 4-1 winners over Sutton Coldfield.



Elsewhere Belper were 2-0 winners at Ben Rhydding, while Fylde beat visitors Timperley 1-0.



Investec Conference East



Hampstead & Westminster beat promotion rivals Cambridge City 4-1 in the Investec Conference East, with Amy Askew scoring twice while others came from Jasmine Clark and Lauren Turner.



That win leaves Hampstead & Westminster second after leap-frogging Cambridge City, while Wimbledon continue to lead after beating St Albans 4-0.



Goalless at half time, the Wimbledon v St Albans game sprang into life after the break with Millie Giglio, Libby Sherriff, Fiona Semple and Nicola Alexander-Lloyd all scoring goals.



Elsewhere Sevenoaks kept in the hunt for the title with a 3-0 win at Ipswich and Harleston Magpies won 4-1 over Bedford.



RESULTS:



Investec Women’s Premier Division: Canterbury 1, University of Birmingham 1; Clifton Robinsons 0, Buckingham 1; Holcombe 3, Beeston 0; Surbiton 3, East Grinstead 1.



Investec Women’s Conference West: Barnes 2, Olton & West Warwicks 1; Exe 1, Stourport 9; Oxford Hawks 0, Gloucester City 4; Swansea City 0-2 Reading, Trojans 3, Isca 1.



Investec Women’s Conference North: Ben Rhydding 0, Belper 2; Fylde 1, Timperley 0; Leeds 0, Loughborough Students 6; Leicester 1, Brooklands-Poynton 0; University of Durham 4, Sutton Coldfield 1.



Investec Women’s Conference East: Hampstead & Westminster 4, Cambridge City 1; Harleston Magpies 4, Bedford 1; Horsham 3, Southgate 2; Ipswich 0, Sevenoaks 3; Wimbledon 4, St Albans 0.



England Hockey Board Media release