KUALA LUMPUR: The final of Vivian May Soars (overall) Cup could not be played due to bad weather and unplayable pitch at the Tun Razak Hockey Stadium.





Terengganu Ladies team and Liaoning Club were declared as joint champions in the National Women’s Hockey League.



Tournament director Jusvir Singh said that it started to rain heavily just before the final match was supposed to start at 5.30pm.



“We have declared both teams as joint champions and both the teams will receive RM20,000 each,” said Jusvir.



Terengganu captain Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani said that it was unfortunate that the match could not be played due to bad weather.



“But we are pleased to have won both the league as well the overall Cup after failing to win a title last year.



“It feels good to win our second double – league and overall – as we won it in 2017,” said Siti, who is also the national women’s team captain.



In an earlier match, Police Blue Warriors beat PKS Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten) 3-0 to finish third at the same venue.



Qasidah Najwa Muhd Halimi gave Police the lead in the 30th minute before Nadia Abdul Rahman doubled the score in the 37th minute off a penalty corner.



Three minutes later, Norbaini Hashim completed the rout with another penalty corner goal.



Police took home RM10,000 for their efforts.



National forward Nadiah Hanis Onn of PKS-Uniten was the top scorer in the league with 14 goals – eight field and six penalty corners.



The Star of Malaysia