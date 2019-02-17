



Back-to-back defeats in day two of women`s indoor European Club Trophy in Vienna has Clydesdale Western battling against relegation from the division. HF Lorenzoni Bra took victory in the first outing of the day before Swedish champions Partille held on for a victory in the second contest.





CLYDESDALE WESTERN 2-5 HF LORENZONI BRA (ITALY)



Clydesdale Western went down 5-2 to Italian champions HF Lorenzoni Bra in the final pool match at the women`s indoor European Club Trophy in Vienna.



The defeat left the Glasgow side bottom of their pool, but worse was that they have no points to carry forward to the relegation group.



For the third time in this tournament Western lost early goals and were chasing the game for the remainder. A brace of penalty corner strikes by Stefania Tosco and Rachel Huertas Soler inside a minute was a killer blow for the Scots.



Millie Steiger pulled one back for Western from open play but despite the Italians losing two players to the sin bin there was no addition to the tally by the interval.



In the second half Bra advanced to 5-1 through a double from Huertas Soler for her hat-trick and Francesca Fabro. Western then replaced their keeper with an additional outfield player and almost immediately Margery Justice scored at a penalty corner with four minutes left – her fifth of the tournament.



Unfortunately there was no further scoring and it is the Italians who take the five points into the relegation competition.



CLYDESDALE WESTERN 2-3 PARTILLIE (SWEDEN)



After going down 3-2 to Swedish champions Partille in the second relegation pool match, Clydesdale Western were defeated in the indoor European Club Trophy with one game still to play.



Western fell victim to an opening goal, Emilia Fantini put Partille ahead in nine minutes. But within two minutes Western were level with a penalty corner conversion from Jen Eadie, and that was the score at the interval.



Hopes rose when Margery Justice put the Scots 2-1 ahead from open play. Such aspirations were short lived with an equaliser from Fantini again.



The pivotal moment came in 33 minutes, Millie Steiger was sent to the sin bin and almost immediately Ella Sampers put the Swedes 3-2 ahead. Despite substituting their keeper Western were unable to alter the scoreline and the Swedes held on for the victory.



Scottish Hockey Union media release