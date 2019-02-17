Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Masters Indoor World Cup Day 2 USA Continues to Fight Heading into Crossovers

Published on Sunday, 17 February 2019 10:00 | Hits: 34
View Comments

HONG KONG - On day two of competition at the World Masters Hockey (MWH) Masters Indoor World Cup in Hong Kong, USA fought hard for their crossover placements. The U.S. O-40 Men's Masters Team



started strong with a 3-2 win over Hong Kong Dragons before dropping their second game 2-3 in the final 30 seconds to Hong Kong. Their final game of the opening day saw them tie England 2-2. The U.S. O-50 Men's Masters Team struggled to score in their first two games, falling to Germany 0-8 and Australia 0-6. They rebounded in their third contest, defeating Canada 4-0. Lastly, the U.S. O-40 Women's Masters beat The Netherlands 4-3 in their first game and tied Hong Kong 2-2 in their second.

U.S. O-40 Men's Masters Team

USA 2 - Canada 3

USA 0 - Germany 13

USA 2 - Australia 3

U.S. O-50 Men's Masters Team

USA 3 - England 5
On day two, the U.S. O-50 Men's Masters Team traveled to the Shek Kip Mei Sports Centre for their two match-ups. In the first game, they faced England, who had two wins and a loss on the first day. USA captain Roberto Sabella (Key Biscayne, Fla.) opened the scoring in the 7th minute off a beautiful goal assisted from Greg Pereira (Fulton, Md.). England went on to score a penalty corner at the 19th minute mark followed immediately by a brilliant field goal netted by Bob Khosla (Mesa, Ariz.) allowing USA to take a 2-1 lead at the end of the first half. In the second half, England managed a comeback with four goals but Sabella earned one back on a field goal in the 29th minute.

USA 2 - Switzerland 7
After a disappointing hard-fought first game, USA had to battle an experienced and skillful Switzerland team. The Swiss came onto the hard-court surface with a vengeance scoring the first goal in the first minute of the game. At the 13th minute, Switzerland scored on a penalty corner. Switzerland went on to score five more goals and USA added another two on field goals by Pereira (25:00) and Khosla (33:00).

U.S. O-40 Women's Masters Team

USA 2 - Germany 6

USA 0 - Australia 6

For more information regarding the WMH Masters Indoor World Cup, including the full schedule, results, rosters and more, check out the official event page by clicking here.

USFHA media release

