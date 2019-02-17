by The Hockey Paper





Hockeyroos and Kookaburras left Perth fans happy PIC: Hockey Australia



Great Britain’s Perth hoodoo continued on Saturday after Australia took double header honours.





Both men’s and women’s teams had never won at the Perth Hockey Stadium in GB colours and Australia duly carried on that tradition as the Kookaburras won 2-0 before the Hockeyroos prevailed 3-0 in front of over 4,500 supporters.



Both GB sides can count themselves unlucky given their ball possession and attacking intent, but the hosts were too clinical in the final third.



The impressive Trent Mitton opened the scoring for the Kookaburras in the 13th minute before Jacob Anderson, who also produced a fine performance, struck 10 minutes later.



Zach Wallace looked a lively presence for GB all afternoon, while Alan Forsyth went close on several occasions. It summed up GB’s afternoon, plenty of openings with little to show for it.







In the women’s clash, two first-half goals also did for GB as Kalindi Commerford and Mariah Williams, one of the stand out performers of the evening, handed Australia the initiative.



A Williams counter in the final quarter finished with Savannah Fitzpatrick firing low with 10 minutes left to leave GB bottom of the Pro League table heading to China next Saturday.



However GB are hopeful of kick starting their campaign with new coach Mark Hager joining the squad on their Oceania leg and a bid to stem the tide of goals at the back.



“There are massive steps from the last game and there are things to work on in the final third,” said captain Hollie Pearne-Webb.



She added that there were already differences under Hager “so look out for us in the next few months.”



GB men are next in action in April with an away trip to Argentina.



RESULTS:

Australia Hockeyroos 3 GB women 0

Australia Kookaburras 2 GB men 0



The Hockey Paper