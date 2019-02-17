

Tessa Howard



A youthful Great Britain side slipped to a 3-0 defeat to the Hockeyroos in their second FIH Pro League match.





In what was a highly competitive match, the world number three ranked side showed their class with some fine saves and clinical finishing earning them a victory.



Despite bossing the opening quarter of the game, GB found themselves behind after Kalindi Commerford struck against the run of play.



A second first-half strike from Mariah Williams doubled Australia’s lead in another entertaining FIH Pro League game.



Great Britain put up a valiant fight and matched the Hockeyroos for large parts of the game, but Savannah Fitzpatrick’s final quarter strike confirmed a second defeat for GB.



GB will be hoping to record a first FIH Pro League victory in their next match when they face China on Saturday 23 February away from home.



Match report



Great Britain were quick out of the blocks and looked energetic on the ball with several early chances being created. However, Australia were also looking effective on the attack, forcing Nicki Cochrane into making two smart saves inside the first ten minutes of the game.



It was a strong opening quarter for GB as a series of shots came close to finding the back of the net. Sarah Robertson started by firing a firm strike narrowly wide before Sarah Evans’ powerful drive was denied by a good save.



Hannah Martin then earned a penalty corner and Giselle Ansley, who scored in GB’s opening match, struck just wide of the post.



Despite Great Britain enjoying the better of the opening quarter, the Hockeyroos took the lead with less than a minute remaining, Kalindi Commerford tucking the ball into the corner.



Great Britain continued to press forward, Tessa Howard playing a sublime eye of the needle pass through to Lily Owsley, but the attacker failed to find the net as she attempted to round the Hockeyroos’ keeper in a 1 v 1 scenario.



In what was an entertaining battle, both sides were creating good opportunities, Emily Chalker shooting just wide mid-way through the second quarter.



Immediately after being correctly denied a penalty corner, Australia stole the ball and scored struck a field goal courtesy of Mariah Williams for a 2-0 lead going into half-time.



Great Britain looked good on the ball and continued to create opportunities but were struggling to deal the telling blow, Martin’s reverse stick shot being well saved in the second-half.



Both teams continued to press forward, Amy Tennant making a solid save with the hand from a penalty corner to keep Great Britain in with a chance of pulling back the score.



There was nothing the GB ‘keeper could do to deny Fitzpatrick from scoring the final blow in the fourth quarter as the Hockeyroos assured their victory.



With time running short, Jones unleashed a fierce shot on goal which was again met by a good save from the ‘keeper.



The result means Great Britain are yet to pick up a win in the FIH Pro League and will be eager for improvement when they face China in their third match on February 23 away from home.



Australia 3

Commerford 15 (FG) Williams 23 (FG) Fitzpatrick 50 (FG)



Great Britain 0



Starting XI: Cochrane, Toman, Ansley, Pearne-Webb (c), Petty, Defroand, Evans, Martin, Rayer, Owsley, Sanders



Subs used: Tennant, Howard, Robertson, Jones, Hunter, Baldson, Neal



Great Britain Hockey media release