Ben Somerford







The Hockeyroos’ impressive start to the 2019 FIH Pro League has continued with a 3-0 victory over reigning Olympic champions Great Britain in front of more than 4,500 fans in Perth on Saturday night.





Kalindi Commerford, Mariah Williams and Savannah Fitzpatrick scored the goals as Australia moved on to 11 points from five games.



Williams, in just her fifth game back following 18 months out with injury, was named Player of the Match for the second time in the FIH Pro League.



Commerford and Williams struck inside the opening 23 minutes before Fitzpatrick sealed the win with 10 minutes to play.



Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin said: “We’re pleased with how they ground out the game. Great Britain are a tough team.



“I thought we played well for the whole 60 minutes. To hit some field goals again is pleasing.



“Creating them is one thing, finishing them is another. We were able to do that today.”



Australia will enjoy a weekend off before next taking on USA in Sydney on Saturday 2 March.



Commerford opened the scoring on the stroke of quarter time, finding space at the back post to ghost in to shoot past GB keeper Nicola Cochrane.



Rachael Lynch saved well early in the second quarter from Lily Owsley, before Emily Chalker found space down the other end, allowing Rosie Malone to shoot but her effort was wide.



Chalker had another chance on goal before Williams made it 2-0 with a thunderous strike into the back of the net.



Returning co-captain Georgina Morgan’s drag flick deflected marginally wide before half-time.



The British rallied in the third before Morgan came close again with a 48th minute shot from a short corner.



Moments later, Williams broke with pace to open up a chance for Malone who couldn’t convert, but Australia would soon have a third.



Kaitlin Nobbs made a rare foray forward although her initial effort was blocked by Amy Tennant, allowing Fitzpatrick an open shot on goal which she capitalised on.



Australia 3 (Commerford 15', Williams 23', S. Fitzpatrick 50')

Great Britain 0



Hockey Australia media release