

Alan Forsyth



On a scorching day in Perth, Great Britain failed to find the hot form that had seen them record back to back wins in the FIH Pro League.





Despite creating numerous chances and enjoying the majority of possession, GB failed to break through a stubborn Australia defence.



Two first-half goals from the Kookaburras, Eddie Ockenden and Jacob Anderson getting on the scoresheet, were enough to secure a home victory.



Defeat to the side ranked number 2 in the world concludes GB’s Oceania tour, they’ll look to regroup ahead of their next match away to Argentina on Saturday 6 April.



Match report



In what was an evenly contested encounter, Trent Mitton was first on the scoresheet, tapping home after good work from Eddie Ockenden to pass Harry Gibson as Australia took the first period 1-0 despite GB enjoying 67% possession.



Jacob Anderson doubled the Kookaburras' lead mid-way through the second period after a spell of good attacking pressure for the hosts.



Great Britain had two penalty corners in the first half but struggled to find the clinical edge that had seen them score six goals in their previous two matches, going into the half-time break 2-0 down.



Alan Forsyth came close to making something happen for GB at the start of the second-half, firing a dangerous ball along the face of goal which just evaded his onrushing teammates.



Within the opening minutes of the final quarter beginning Australia were on the front foot and came close to extending their lead but failed to find the net from close range despite good build up play.



Immediately after, Forsyth struck a sweet reverse stick shot just over the crossbar as GB battled to find a comeback.



Resilient defending blocked Great Britain’s hopes of getting back into the game with a low scoring game finishing 2-0 in favour of the Kookaburras.



Having picked up two victories in their opening matches, Great Britain’s men suffered their first defeat of the FIH Pro League and now sit third in the table ahead of their next match against Argentina.



Australia 2

Mitton 13 (FG) Anderson 23 (FG)



Great Britain 0



Starting XI: Gibson, Creed, Sanford, Weir, Sloan, Dixon (c), Wallace, Ames, Forsyth, Ward, Roper



Subs used: Pinner, Willars, Griffiths, Morton, Waller, Calnan, Gall



Great Britain Hockey media release