Ben Somerford







The Kookaburras have defeated Great Britain 2-0 to claim back-to-back wins to get their FIH Pro League campaign on track at Perth Hockey Stadium on Saturday.





Local forward Trent Mitton and emerging youngster Jacob Anderson both scored in the first half to set up the victory.



Eddie Ockenden, who set up Mitton’s opener after a slalom run on the wing, was named Player of the Match.



The result sees the Kookaburras move up the table to fourth, while it ends GB’s 100 per cent start to the league.



Australia, who only managed one point from their opening two games a fortnight ago, will enjoy a week off before next taking on Spain in Sydney on Saturday 2 March.



Kookaburras coach Colin Batch said: “The first weekend set us back a bit. To win here against GB, who’ve had two good wins was great.”



The Kookaburras were cheered on by a strong crowd with more than 4,600 fans in attendance in Perth.



Batch added: “It’s one of the benefits of Pro League. It’s great to be playing here in Perth and I think the fans appreciated the performance.”



Australia spurned two early penalty corner chances before GB’s Sam Ward fizzed a drag flick wide of Andrew Charter’s post.



Ockenden produced some magic to set up the opening goal, with WA’s Mitton converting from close range in the 13th minute.



Australia doubled their lead in the 23rd minute when Jake Whetton’s shot was blocked but the rebound was pounced upon by Anderson, who made it three goals in two games.



Whetton shot wide shortly after as Australia took a two-goal lead into the main break.



Anderson tested GB keeper George Pinner in the third, while Will Calnan shot over with a tomahawk.



Alan Forsyth and Aaron Kleinschmidt traded opportunities for both sides in the final quarter as the Kookaburras claimed their second win of the FIH Pro League.



Australia 2 (Mitton 13', Anderson 23')

Great Britain 0



Hockey Australia media release