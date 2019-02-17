



Winston-Salem, N.C. – Looking for a win in their first home game of the FIH Pro League, the U.S. Women’s National Team took on No. 1 The Netherlands in hopes to make a statement internationally. The rain held off just in time for the match, but the temperature dropped to just above freezing to ensure the match could still be played. The Netherlands came out strong, scoring five goals in the first half. The USWNT kept the Oranje scoreless in the second half but also did not find the back of the goal themselves.





The first quarter began with a fast break by The Netherlands who did not score thanks to the strong stick of Julia Young (Yorktown, Va.). Following their first attempt, The Netherlands broke in to the USA circle several more times, but goalkeeper Kealsie Robles (Yorktown, Va.) would turn them away. In the fourth minute of play, LidewijWelten created an opportunity by dribbling diagonally at the top of the circle, pulling beyond her defender and buries it into the corner to make the score 1-0 in favor of the Dutch. A few minutes later, the Oranje scored again, this time on a penalty corner. Laurien Leurink received the rebound off a USA defender’s stick to ramp it up and above Robles, 2-0. The Netherlands earned another penalty corner and Frederique Matla converted on a drag to get them a three goal lead. USA fought back for the remaining minutes of the quarter, but the score stood at The Netherlands 3, USA 0.



USA looked to cut down the Dutch team’s lead, however the Oranje had other plans. They scored again within the first two minutes on a backhanded shot from the top of the circle off the stick of MarloesKeetels. At the 22-minute mark, Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.) worked the ball into the circle, finding Laura Hurff (Newark, Del.) who just missed with a shot to the right of the goal. Just three minutes later, Maria Veerschoor pulled Robles off the line on a breakaway and sent the ball right into Caitlin Van Sickle's (Wilmington, Del.) body, earning The Netherlands a penalty stroke. USA goalkeeper Jess Jecko (Sauquoit, N.Y.) substituted into the match to take the penalty stroke against shooter Matla, who converted to make it 5-0. With a minute remaining in the first half, a third penalty corner was called for the Oranje but the play went to video review to look at the height of the ball. USA was correct on the call as the ball hit above the knee and they kept their referral. The Dutch would get the ball right back, forcing Robles to come out of the goal to make the stop. The Oranje gathered the ball again, had an open net but the USA's defense was able to prevent any shots from getting off. Going into the halftime break, The Netherlands led by five goals over USA.



Working to keep the ball out of their defensive end, the game shifted to a midfield battle to start the second half. The Netherlands saw a handful of close chances to lengthen their lead throughout the quarter, but the USA defense continued to fight back with clears from Robles, Young and Ali Froede (Burke, Va.). In the thirty-eighth minute, Mackenzie Allessie (Mount Joy, Pa.) received a pass from Van Sickle and finessed her way right in front of The Netherlands' goalkeeper Anne Veenendaal who smothered the ball and swept it away. The third quarter finished scoreless, allowing the Oranje to keep their five goal lead.



The final frame opened with a reverse shot from The Netherlands hitting the left post and rebounded for a USA stick to clear it out. Three minutes following another scoring chance came for the Oranje, but a scramble in front of the cage finished with the umpires calling the ball coming out of the USA circle. Matla tested Robles in the 48th minute who turned the ball wide. Back-to-back penalty corners for The Netherlands with nine minutes in the match were not successful as the USA defense flanked by Robles were able to handle the pressure from the Oranje. USA’s attack went on the run with seven minutes remaining. Hurff attempted to get it into the circle but was stopped by two Oranje defenders. With five minutes remaining, Verschoor got by USA's defense and misconnected on the shot. The second attempt by The Netherlands went to video review again looking for the height of the ball. Upon review, the Dutch were correct on the call and earned their fifth penalty corner, which was ultimately turned away by the USA. Instantly countering, a long pass found Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.) deep on the right side who broke into the circle but was unable to find an outcome. The scoreline did not change in the second half, leaving it at USA 0, The Netherlands 5.



Following the game, The Netherland’s Matla earned Player of the Match for her goalscoring performance.



In today’s contest, USWNT athletes Manley earned her 100th international cap for USA.







The U.S. Women’s National Team will travel to California for a training block before heading down under for their next two FIH Pro League matches against No. 3 Australia on Wednesday, March 6 in Sydney and No. 6 New Zealand on Friday, March 8 in Auckland. #FIHProLeague



USFHA media release