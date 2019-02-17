

Olivia Merry, right, scored both of New Zealand's goals against China on Sunday. GETTY IMAGES



Olivia Merry has played the hometown hero role to perfection in the Black Sticks women's FIH Pro League win over China.





The Cantabrian scored both of her side's second-half goals in a gutsy 2-0 win at the Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium in Christchurch on Sunday evening.



It was their second win from five league matches after they fell to Germany at the same venue on Friday.





New Zealand's Kelsey Smith clashes with China's Qiuxia Cui on Sunday. GETTY IMAGES



Sunday's match was a back-and-forth affair which neither side was able to dominate for any meaningful length of time, but in which New Zealand proved more clinical.



There was very little action in either circle in the first quarter. China had all three of the shots in the 15 minutes.





Yi Chen of China controls the ball as Amy Robinson of New Zealand goes in for a tackle. GETTY IMAGES



The second quarter saw China down to nine players midway through with Wenyu Xu (yellow card) and Qiuxia Cui (green card) both off for infringements within three minutes of each other.



In an action-packed start to the second half, China had another player, Bingfeng Gu, yellow carded before Merry opened the scoring with a field goal, all inside the first 70 seconds.



New Zealand could well have gone two-up with four minutes to go in the third quarter when Merry won possession deep in China's territory, but China goalkeeper Jiao Ye made a great save to deny the Black Sticks.





New Zealand form a huddle prior to their FIH Pro League match against China on Sunday. GETTY IMAGES



China had their chances to equalise early in the fourth quarter, but lacked a decisive finish.



They pulled Ye out of their goal with seven minutes to go and carved out another good chance, but New Zealand went down the other end and earned a penalty corner with three minutes to go. The Black Sticks got the ball into the goal, but umpire Michelle Joubert had already called for a penalty stroke, which Merry scored, somehow finding a way through the legs of Ye.



AT A GLANCE



Black Sticks women 2 (Olivia Merry 32' 57') China 0. HT: 1-0



Stuff