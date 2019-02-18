By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: If there is a will, there is a way. No sport can sustain itself in a competitive world without a proper development programme.





Things are set to change for hockey as the Matador Hockey Club have come with a development programme that provide kids an opportunity to pick up and improve their skills and abilities.



The Matador Hockey Club was initiated two years ago by a group of individuals who wanted to give back to the sport that made them who they are today.



Led by enterprising businessman Sarwan Singh, the club have in their ranks the likes of Olympians Sarjit Singh, Maninderjit Singh, former internationals Balbir Singh, M. Nadarajah and Baljit Singh Charun.



Renowned German coach Paul Lissek is the consultant of this unique programme.



A total of 44 youngsters benefit from weekly goalkeepers and kids hockey programmes.



More that 70 training sessions, totalling more than 200 hours of hockey in a year, will be conducted.



Finances have not been easy and the 40-odd members contribute RM100 monthly to coffers of the club, to fund activities such as weekly coaching clinics and in-house competitions.



The club also managed to receive a sponsorship of RM99,000 during the launch of Matador Hockey Club jerseys on Sunday (Feb 17).



Leading the contributions were MAZ International School who contributed RM35,000; E-Hailing company, MyGO, sponsored RM25,000; MAC Security Consultant (RM15,000), Johor Sikhs Sports Club (RM12,000) and Selangor Sikh Association (RM12,000).



Matador Hockey Club president Sarwan Singh said sponsors are a vital ingredient to any sports body and they cannot thank them enough for their valuable support.



"We intend to repay their faith and confidence in the club by producing players that will be key players in the near future in teams, be it at state and national levels.



"We started the programme four years ago and we hope to enter a team in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) by next year," said Sarwan.



Matador Club is featuring in Division Three of the KL Hockey Association League and also in domestics tournaments.



Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) deputy president George Koshy praised Matador Hockey Club for initiating the development programme.



"It will spur more juniors to take up hockey and I also hope to see more clubs to follow in the footsteps of Matador Hockey Club.



"We (MHC) will organise more domestic tournaments for juniors," he said at the launch.



The Star of Malaysia