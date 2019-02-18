By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The who's who of Malaysian hockey turned up for the jersey launch of the Matador Hockey Club in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.





The club, formed four years ago, also received RM99,000 in sponsorship.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) were represented by George Koshy, while coaches Paul Lissek and Terry Walsh were also at the function. Both spoke on how to manage the club to a higher level.



The club is run by Olympians Sarjit Singh and Maninderjit Singh, as well as former national goalkeeper M. Nadarajan and former Junior World Cup coach Balbir Singh.



Helmed by businessman Sarwan Singh, the club has more than 40 players between the ages of seven to 17. They also organise activities for veteran players.



“Sponsors are a vital ingredient to any sports body and we cannot thank them enough for their valuable support.



“We intend to repay them by producing players good enough to play for the state and Malaysia.



“The kids here are provided an avenue to do physical training which keeps then away from social ills,” said Sarwan.



For the last two years, the Matador youth team have played in at least four in-house tournaments as well as competitions in Australia.



Those who handed their sponsorship to Matador were MAZ International School (RM35,000), MyGo (RM25,000), MAC Security Consultant (RM15,000), Johor Sikhs Sports Club (RM12,000) and Selangor Sikh Association (RM12,000).



Former internationals S. Selvaraju and Kelvinder Singh also attended the event.



New Straits Times