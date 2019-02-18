KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) are just unstoppable in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





They turned on the heat in the last two quarters to outplay Nur Insafi 6-1 at the USM pitch in Penang yesterday to take a step closer to the Premier Division league title.



Last year’s overall champions UniKL have 28 points from 10 matches with two more matches remaining to play against Maybank on Wednesday and TNB Thunderbolt on Friday.



National defender Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim (41st, 51st) and forward Faridzul Afiq Mohd (44th, 60th) were the toast for UniKL, scoring two goals each.



Izwan Firdaus Ahmad Tajuddin (eighth) and Martijn Havenga (28th) delivered the other goals for UniKL.



Kedah-based Nur Insafi replied through Nur Rahul Hrsikesa Thaitchana Muruthi in the 31st minute.



UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj said they started off well by not giving space to Nur Insafi in the first two quarters.



“Tactically we did well as the midfielders and forwards picked up the loose ball. I’m happy that we made full use of our chances and also scored three penalty corner goals,” said Arul.



In Bangi, national forward Norsyafiq Sumantri scored a brace to steer Tenaga Nasional to a 7-2 trouncing of Maybank at the Tengku Abdullah Hockey Stadium.



With the win, Tenaga have 27 points from 11 matches and with just one remaining match to play against Terengganu on Friday.



The Star of Malaysia