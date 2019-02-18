By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) are two matches away from winning the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) following a 6-1 win over NurInsafi on Sunday.





UniKL will take on Maybank on Wednesday, followed by TNB Thunderbolts two days later in Bangi.



They are unlikely to face problems in collecting six points from the matches.



On Sunday, Izwan Firdaus (eighth), Martijn Havenga (28th), Razie Rahim (41st, 51st) and Faridzul Afiq (44th, 60th) scored for UniKL while NurInsafi replied through Nur Rahul Hrsikesa (31st).



"It is good that we managed to score two goals off penalty corners (Razie Rahim) and there was discipline in the team today to carve a cool win," said UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj.



RESULTS: NurInsafi 1 UniKL 6, TNB Thunderbolts 4 UiTM 0 (Match called off at half-time due to rain), Maybank 2 Tenaga Nasional 7.



FIXTURES



WEDNESDAY: Terengganu HT v UiTM (Batu Buruk Stadium), NurInsafi v TNB Thunderbolts (USM Stadium), Maybank v UniKL (Tengku Abdullah Stadium).



* matches at 5pm



New Straits Times