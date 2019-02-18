Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

RSPB to meet MP for title

Published on Monday, 18 February 2019
Defending champions Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) defeated Haryana 8-0 to set up a title clash with Madhya Pradesh in the ninth Hockey India senior women national championship (division A) here on Sunday.



While RSPB beat Haryana convincingly in the first semifinal, Madhya Pradesh eked out a close 2-1 win over Maharashtra in the other last-four game.

In the first semifinal, RSPB scored through Vandana Katariya (6th, 16th, 38th minutes), Anupa Barla (44, 44), Navjot Kaur (18), Deep Grace Ekka (48) and Neha (51) to register the commanding win.

Madhya Pradesh scored the first goal in the 34th minute through Pooja Rani from a a penalty corner before doubling the lead in the 47th minute through Narender Kaur.

Maharashtra tried hard to forge a comeback and reduced the gap with a 53rd-minute strike by H. Lalruatfeli, but it was not enough.

The Hindu

