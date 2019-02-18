Level for much of the game, league leaders Surbiton had to rely on a penalty stroke with eight minutes left to beat East Grinstead 2-1 in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.





Tijn van Groesen’s third minute field goal was cancelled out by Hayden Beltz two minutes later, and there was no further score until Arjan Drayton Chana converted a penalty stroke in the 62nd minute to put Surbiton ahead.



Elsewhere, the University of Exeter gave their hopes of avoiding the drop a great boost with a 3-2 win over bottom of the table Sevenoaks.



After Ben Francis had put Exeter ahead on 12 minutes the Kent side took a 2-1 lead with Andrew Ross netting twice. Tom Stevenson levelled for the visitors before George Carson gave the Exeter side a crucial three points.



Hampstead and Westminster kept the pressure on league leaders Surbiton with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Reading.



Matt Guise Brown opened five minutes in with Richard Smith and Stephen Kelly adding two more to draw level on points with Surbiton, behind only on goal difference.



Beeston got the better of Holcombe 4-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Mark Gleghorne, Chris Proctor adding the other while Brooklands MU beat Wimbledon 3-2.



Stefan Ray-Hills, Thomas Russell and David Flanagan all scored for Brooklands MU with Chad Conlon scoring a brace for Wimbledon.



Conference East



Old Georgians were in typical ruthless form in the Men’s Conference East, beating Cambridge City 8-2 on Saturday and Richmond 6-0 on Sunday.



Ed Carson scored a hat-trick in Saturday’s away win, with Elliott Messem adding two others. Then on Sunday James Tindall and James Albery scored two each to overcome Richmond.



Brighton & Hove’s Robbert Schenk scored in either half to give his side a 2-1 win over their opponents who sit bottom of the table.



But against third-placed Southgate on Sunday Brighton didn’t have as much luck, falling 1-0 compliments of a 46th minute Joe Sterlini strike.



Nearest challengers to Old Georgians, Oxted secured a 4-1 home win over Teddington with Timothy Guise-Brown notching two goals.



And in another high scoring affair, two goals a piece from Harry Kempe and Aleix Rayner gave Old Loughtonians a 5-2 victory over strugglers Cambridge City.



Elsewhere, City of Peterborough couldn’t bounce back after Saturday’s loss, suffering a 1-0 defeat to visitors Canterbury.



Conference North



Sheffield Hallam beat South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster 2-1, while Preston were 4-3 winners over Leeds in Saturday’s other Conference North action.



Bowdon kept a three-point gap at the top of the table, a 58th minute penalty corner from Simon Egerton lifting them to a 2-1 win over Sheffield Hallam on Sunday.



Second-placed side University of Durham faced a nervy last ten minutes to keep within touching distance of leaders Bowdon.



James Sookias and Finlay Geelan put the North East side 2-0 up within the first half hour. Steven Masterson’s goal on 60 minutes cut the deficit but University of Durham held on for the win.



University of Nottingham claimed the most convincing scoreline, running out 5-0 winners over second from bottom Belper to stay third in the table.



A mid-table clash saw Loughborough Students hand Leeds a second loss of the weekend – Matthew Ramshaw netting twice for Loughborough in a 3-1 away win.



Elsewhere, Doncaster beat Alderley Edge 2-0.



Conference West



The University of Birmingham smashed open the title race in the Conference West with a 4-0 away victory against leaders Olton & West Warwickshire on Saturday.



Goals from Mohamed Samak, Daniel Jowett, Adam Harriman and Tom Poustie meant the Birmingham based side could go top with a win on Sunday. However, they had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Team Bath Buccaneers which left them third.



Oxford Hawks kept their name close to the top, a 5-1 win over hosts University of Bristol sees them only four points from the league summit.



Elsewhere on Saturday, Team Bath Buccaneers ran in four goals with a 4-2 victory to the dismay of Fareham.



In Sunday’s other fixtures, Olton & West Warwicks bounced back after Saturday’s loss with a 4-1 victory over Chichester.



And there were also 2-2 draws in the games between Isca and the University of Bristol as well as Cardiff & Met and Oxford Hawks. However, Havant were 2-1 winners at Fareham to ensure they are level with leaders Olton & West Warwicks.



RESULTS:



SATURDAY



Men’s Premier Division: Sevenoaks 2, University of Exeter 3; Surbiton 2, East Grinstead 1.



Conference East: Brighton & Hove 2, City of Peterborough 1; Cambridge City 2, Old Georgians 8.



Conference North: Preston 4, Leeds 3; Sheffield Hallam 2, Doncaster 1.



Conference West: Olton & West Warwickshire 0, University of Birmingham 4; Team Bath Buccaneers 4, Fareham 2; University of Bristol 1, Oxford Hawks 5.



SUNDAY



Men’s Premier Division: Brooklands Manchester University 3, Wimbledon 2; Hampstead & Westminster 3, Reading 0; Holcombe 0, Beeston 4.



Conference East: Brighton & Hove 0, Southgate 1; City of Peterborough 0, Canterbury 1; Old Georgians 6, Richmond 0; Old Loughtonians 5, Cambridge City 2; Oxted 4, Teddington 1.



Conference North: Alderley Edge 0, Doncaster 2; Leeds 1, Loughborough Students 3; Preston 1, University of Durham 2; Sheffield Hallam 1, Bowdon 2; University of Nottingham 5, Belper 0.



Conference West: Cardiff & Met 2, Oxford Hawks 2; Fareham 1, Havant 2; Isca 2, University of Exeter 2; Olton & West Warwickshire 4, Chichester 1; Team Bath Buccaneers 2, University of Birmingham 2.



England Hockey Board Media release