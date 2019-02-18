

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Sweden’s Partille defied the odds to become the country’s first EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup winner as they stunned home favourites SV Arminen in the final in Vienna.





They had scraped through the group stages on goal difference after their 6-6 draw with AH&BC Amsterdam and 8-2 win over Rot-Weiss Wettingen along with an 8-6 loss to UHC Hamburg.



The Swedes came alive in the semi with a 4-3 win over Dinamo Stroitel with Johan Bjorkman scoring twice in the first half to set up the victory. It set up a surprise final against Arminen who eliminated UHC in a shoot-out.



In the final, Arminen sat deep and looked to counter but Partille stayed disciplined and won a couple of corners – which were well saved by Mateusz Szymczyk – before Simon Melander netted just before half-time for 1-0.



A minute into the second half, the Austrians won their first corner which Patrick Schmidt struck low and hard into the backboard for 1-1. It remained that way until six minutes from the end when Partille made the vital incision to their ultimate glory from a corner with Bjorkman somehow picking a line between two defenders and the goalkeeper to score from a corner.



And the tie was made safe when Karl Hemvik found the net from another set piece with three minutes to go. Arminen went for a powerplay but Karl-Oskar Moberg kept out two big chances to see the Swedish side over the line for a famous victory.



Euro Hockey League media release