Ben Somerford







Jodie Kenny and Aran Zalewski have taken out the prestigious 2018 Hockeyroos and Kookaburras Player of the Year awards which were announced at Hockey Australia’s annual awards night in Perth on Sunday evening.





More than 150 people were in attendance for the evening at the Flour Factory following Australia’s FIH Pro League matches against Great Britain in Perth on Saturday.





Jodie Kenny celebrates during the Commonwealth Games



Kenny scooped the pool of the Hockeyroos awards, winning both the Player of the Year and the Top Goal Scorer awards for 2018.



The 31-year-old Queensland defender, who brought up her 200th cap in 2018, won the Player of the Year ahead of goalkeeper Rachael Lynch and midfielder Renee Taylor.



Kenny, who was also recently appointed Hockeyroos co-captain, scored the side’s most goals in 2018 with nine strikes, ahead of Rosie Malone (six) and Brooke Peris (five).



WA’s Zalewski claimed the Kookaburras Player of the Year after a strong year where he also won the Champions Trophy Player of the Tournament and was appointed co-captain following Mark Knowles’ retirement.



Zalewski, who also brought up his 150th cap in 2018, won the Player of the Year ahead of fellow co-captain Eddie Ockenden and defender Matthew Swann.



NSW’s Blake Govers won the Kookaburras’ Top Goal Scorer award for 2018 with 17 strikes, ahead of Trent Mitton (15) and Dylan Wotherspoon (10).



Numerous debutants were recognised on the night, along with athletes achieving milestones in 2018 and those who were part of the Commonwealth Games sides which won gold and silver medals.



Award winners



Hockeyroos Player of the Year

1. Jodie Kenny

2. Rachael Lynch

3. Renee Taylor



Kookaburras Player of the Year

1. Aran Zalewski

2. Eddie Ockenden

3. Matthew Swann



Hockeyroos Top Goal Scorer

1. Jodie Kenny (9)

2. Rosie Malone (6)

3. Brooke Peris (5)



Kookaburras Top Goal Scorer

1. Blake Govers (17)

2. Trent Mitton (15)

3. Dylan Wotherspoon (10)



Hockey Australia media release