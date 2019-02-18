



HONG KONG - February 17, 2019 - During the final days of competition at the World Masters Hockey (MWH) Masters Indoor World Cup in Hong Kong, USA fought hard for their crossover placements as they met some experienced international masters teams. The U.S O-40 Men's Masters Team finished sixth after their best game of the tournament, typing Canada 4-4 and falling in the shootout 1-2. The U.S. O-50 Men's Masters Team found themselves in the same placement match-up, narrowly falling to Italy 1-2, to also claim sixth. The U.S. O-40 Women's Masters Team earned the highest USA finish, losing 0-1 to Australia to obtain fourth.





Germany swept all age divisions to be named the MWH Masters Indoor World Cup Champions for the men's O-40 and O-50, and women O-40 and O-45.



Friday, February 15, 2019



U.S. O-40 Men's Masters Team



USA 2 - Canada 3

USA opened the scoring from Barry Payne (Newton, Mass.) but Canada answered to make it 1-1 at halftime. USA regained the lead on a great deflection goal by Pedro Magalhaes (Hendersonville, Texas), with an assist from Shawn Hindy (Moorpark, Calif.). Canada scored twice in a 5 minute span to get ahead, this forced USA to pull their goalkeeper for more opportunities. The red, white and blue had numerous chances to tie the game including three penalty corners int he final 3 minutes, but could not finish. USA goalkeeper David Eddie (Cambridge, Mass.) had a great performance in goal.



USA 0 - Germany 13

Germany is a well experienced team and top of the class in the men's O-40 and this showed in every match. USA fought and pressed well, and continued to fight throughout the game. Lee Swinscoe (Jarrettsville, Md.) made an amazing defensive save on the line and David Sculley (Cambridge, Mass.), Ryan Langford (Ann Arbor, Mich.) and Jesse Larson (Crownsville, Md.) ran and defended excellently throughout.



USA 2 - Australia 3

The U.S. O-40 Men's Masters final game of day two was another close contest, with USA narrowly missing on numerous chances. Jamie Rodriquez (Springfield, Mass.) scored first on an assist from Larson. Australia answered with three more but not before USA tallied one back through a penalty corner goal from Hindy. This put USA in the 5th/6th place match against Canada.



U.S. O-50 Men's Masters Team



USA 3 - England 5

On day two, the U.S. O-50 Men's Masters Team traveled to the Shek Kip Mei Sports Centre for their two match-ups. In the first game, they faced England, who had two wins and a loss on the first day. USA captain Roberto Sabella (Key Biscayne, Fla.) opened the scoring in the 7th minute off a beautiful goal assisted from Greg Pereira (Fulton, Md.). England went on to score a penalty corner at the 19th minute mark followed immediately by a brilliant field goal netted by Bob Khosla (Mesa, Ariz.) allowing USA to take a 2-1 lead at the end of the first half. In the second half, England managed a comeback with four goals but Sabella earned one back on a field goal in the 29th minute.



USA 2 - Switzerland 7

After a disappointing hard-fought first game, USA had to battle an experienced and skillful Switzerland team. The Swiss came onto the hard-court surface with a vengeance scoring the first goal in the first minute of the game. At the 13th minute, Switzerland scored on a penalty corner. Switzerland went on to score five more goals and USA added another two on field goals by Pereira (25:00) and Khosla (33:00).



U.S. O-40 Women's Masters Team



USA 2 - Germany 6



USA 0 - Australia 6



Saturday, February 16, 2019



U.S. O-40 Men's Masters Team



USA 4 - Canada 4 (5th/6th)

SO: 1 - 2

The U.S. O-40 Men's Masters Team played their best game of the tournament in the 5th/6th place match-up, typing Canada 4-4 and falling in the shootout 1-2. In a very exciting game with Pan American neighbors, USA played with a kicking back for more than 14 minutes where Swinscoe made some amazing sliding saves, sacrificing his body many times. A field goal from Federico Baudini (Doral, Fla.) and two penalty corner conversions by Pat Cota (Menlo Park, Calif.) made the score 3-3 with 5 minutes to go. Canada took the lead with four minutes to play and USA tied the game just a minute following on a goal by Baudini, assisted by Hindy. USA continued to press until the end but regulation finished 4-4 to force it to a shootout. Hindy scored first, but USA was unable to score after that, giving the victory to Canada.



The O-40 men would like to thank head coach Allan Law for volunteering his time and energy in making it a successful trip. Also, Bob Hindy, team manager, and Anja Hossbach, athletic trainer, for their help. Finally, they would like to thank David Sculley and the Masters Indoor World Cup committee for all the organization and administrative work they committed to in making this an excellent and fun tournament.



U.S. O-50 Men's Masters Team



USA 4 - England55 3

The U.S. O-50 Men's Masters Team played their last two games at the Hong Kong Football Club. The forward line started the game strong with captain Sabella tallying the first field goal in the 13th minute. Just before the end of the half, England scored to tie the match. In the second half, USA netted three more goals by Pereira (23:00), Sabella (26:00) and Khosla (31:00). England went on to score two goals in the second half.



USA 1 - Italy55 2 (5th/6th)

Both teams played a great game battling for the 5th/6th place position in the O-50 men's division. USA started off with a field goal by the talented captain Sabella in the 3rd minute. USA continued to put pressure on Italy but was unable to convert another goal. Italy scored two field goals and USA had many opportunities but the Italy defense kept them from scoring. USA defense worked tirelessly to keep Italy from scoring and goalkeeper Jon O'Haire (Columbus, Ohioo) played another excellent game making some tough saves.



U.S. O-40 Women's Masters Team



USA 6 - Hong Kong 3 (4th/5th)



USA 1 - Netherlands 5 (Semifinal 1)



Sunday, February 17, 2019



USA 0 - Australia 1 (Bronze)



For more information regarding the WMH Masters Indoor World Cup, including the full schedule, results, rosters and more, check out the official event page by clicking here.



USFHA media release