By Ren Thompson







Four Australian sides claimed bronze medals as the Masters Indoor World Cup wrapped up in Hong Kong on Sunday.





Australia Men’s Over 40 – 2 (3) def. by Hong Kong Men’s Over 40 – 2 (4)



The Over 40s side went down in heartbreaking fashion in the semi-final. Falling to the home side Hong Kong in the shootout 2-2 (4-3). Both teams had their chances to win in regular time but couldn’t score the winning goal. The Australian side will now compete for the Bronze Medal.



BRONZE MEDAL MATCH: Australia Men’s Over 40 - 3 def. England Men’s Over 40 - 2



Australia has won the Bronze Medal defeating England 3-2 in an action packed final. The Aussie side played a great team game to come away with a well-deserved medal from the weekend of games.



Australia Men’s Over 50 - 2 def. by England Men’s Over 50 - 3



Needing to record a big victory to have any chance at the Gold Medal match, the Australian side suffered a tough loss to the English, losing 3-2. It was a valiant effort by the Aussies, but will now compete in the Bronze Medal match against the same England side.



BRONZE MEDAL MATCH: Australia Men’s Over 50 - 5 def. England Men’s Over 50 – 2



Learning from their mistakes in the earlier contest, the Australia side has come out and dominated the English side 5-2 to capture the Bronze Medal. The Over 50s side overwhelmed their opponents and were in complete control, ending the weekend with a medal.



Australia Ladies’ Over 40 – 2 (1) def. by Netherlands Ladies’ Over 40 – 2 (2)



The Australian Ladies Over 40s suffered another tough defeat to the impressive Netherlands side losing in a shootout, 2-2 (2-1), in the qualifying final. The Australian side needed to win to avoid the powerful Germans in the semi-finals, but will now face the top team later in the day.



Australia Ladies’ Over 40 - 1 def. by Germany Ladies’ Over 40 - 10



Knowing they would be for a hard contest, the Australia Over 40s side has suffered a heavy defeat 10-1 at the hands of the Germans. The German side has been the standout of the division and showed why in the one-sided contest. The Aussies will now play the USA in the Bronze Medal match.



BRONZE MEDAL MATCH: Australia Ladies’ Over 40 - 1 def. USA Ladies’ Over 40 – 0



The Aussies have captured their third Bronze Medal of the weekend, defeating the USA 1-0. In an enthralling match-up neither side could wrestle away the ascendency making for a great viewing experience for the neutrals in the crowd. But the Aussies proved too strong down the stretch to capture the victory.



Australia Ladies’ Over 45 - 4 def. Australia Ladies’ Over 50 - 0



In an all-Aussie encounter the Over 45s side proved too strong en route to defeating the Over 50s side, 4-0. In a friendly yet competitive contest, but sides fought hard for the victory. But the Over 45s proved to have the vigor in this one.



Australia Ladies’ Over 45 - 1 def. by Germany Ladies’ Over 50 - 2



The Over 45s side has lost the semi-final against Germany 2-1. The Germans had the majority of the possession and controlled the match, limiting the opportunities for the Aussies. The Australian side will now compete for the Bronze Medal.



BRONZE MEDAL MATCH: Australia Ladies’ Over 45 - 5 def. Canada Ladies’ Over 45 – 0



The Over 45s have defeated the Canadian side, 5-0, to capture the Bronze Medal and end a stellar weekend of hockey. The Aussies overwhelmed their opponents en route to the big margin of victory.



Australia Ladies’ Over 50 – 4 drew with Hong Kong Dragons Ladies’ Over 45 - 4



In the match-up to decide the final placings, the Australia Over 50s side has drew with the Hong Kong Dragons to end the tournament in an equal fifth place. In a fun and high scoring match, both sides put on a show for the crowd to end their weekends of hockey.



Hockey Australia media release