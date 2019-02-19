Mohsin Ali







ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has said that he is keen to bring international hockey tournaments to Pakistan.





Talking to The Nation before leaving for Japan to attend Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) meeting, Khohar said: “I am going to attend two-day AHF meeting to get an international tournament for Pakistan, whether it is 5-nation or more, as hosting international tournaments is very important for us to flourish Pakistan hockey.”



“I am also hopeful that the FIH will not impose any ban on Pakistan because we fail to send our national team for pro-league. For taking part in the pro-hockey league, we requested former IPC Secretary Abu Akif for Rs 200 million and he promised to help the PHF. But when he retired, new IPC secretary Jameel Ahmed mishandled PHF case and brought disgrace to the country in shape of FIH ban on Pakistan hockey. Now new IPC Secretary Akbar Durrnai has promised to provide funds to the federation for hockey revival,” he added.



The PHF chief said he is hopeful that Prime Minister Imran Khan will support the national game and will invite the PHF officials for a briefing. “I am sure all the propaganda will die its natural death when we will meet the PM, as the meeting is very important for the revival of hockey in the country.”



He said that neither former nor current government has released funds to the federations. “The FIH can not only impose ban on Pakistan hockey team for not taking part in pro-league, but also in international events for two years. But we have written a letter to the FIH and I am hopeful that the things will be better. Shahbaz will attend the FIH executive board meeting next month and hopefully, our case will be considered on humanitarian grounds.”



Khokhar said that he recently met with Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral, Zahid Ilyas at Navy Headquarters. “In our meeting, we have detailed conversations regarding ways to take all possible initiatives for revival of hockey. I am also thankful to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Z M Abbasi for taking personal interest in promoting sports especially hockey in the country. Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas has promised to support the PHF especially in grooming the young players and conducting the national championships.”



He said Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas has also accepted the request of inducting young talented players in Pakistan Navy upon recommendation of PHF. “Besides mounting first mini astroturf at Abdul Sattar Hockey Ground, Karachi, Pakistan Navy is also in the process to establish hockey ground at Karsaz Area, Karachi, which will be available for the PHF for training the national team and other purposes.”



The PHF president said he would soon meet the Naval Chief and request him to conduct a national hockey championship by Pakistan Navy and other matters related to hockey uplift.



He said that he is very satisfied with the meeting with Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas and looking forward to have more meeting in near future.



“I am sure the government will release the PHF grant soon as it will help the federation focus on their plans and work on them to achieve the set goals. The Olympians must unite for the sake of hockey. It is my promise that we will take every possible step to revive Pakistan hockey,” Khokhar concluded.



The Nation