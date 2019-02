Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) defeated Madhya Pradesh 5-0 to retain the Hockey India senior women’s National championship (Division A) title for a record sixth consecutive time here on Monday.



The results: Final: RSPB 5 (Neha 12, 16, Navneet Kaur 25, 28, Vandana Katariya 10) bt MP 0. Third place: Haryana 3 (Sonika 6, Rani Rampal 39, Deepika 49) bt Maharashtra 2 (Lalruatfeli 13, 42).



The Hindu