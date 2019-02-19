By The Hockey Paper





Maddie Hinch has been voted world’s best stopper for three years



Maddie Hinch has admitted to mixed emotions after picking up the women’s goalkeeper of the year award last week.





Hinch, 30, pipped Ireland’s Ayeisha McFerran to the award, which was put to a public vote, as the English goalkeeper won for the third year in a row.



“I’m struggling to express how I feel about being awarded this again for the third consecutive year. I have very mixed feelings,” she wrote on social media.



Hinch won with 39.9% of the vote, just shading McFerran with 37.7% into second and ahead of Australia’s Rachel Lynch in third.



“Of course, I’m honoured to receive the award and I’m genuinely humbled to win FIH Goalkeeper of the Year for 2018 but there were some great goalkeepers in this category who put in huge stand out performances last year and I felt were more worthy of the award,” said Hinch.



“I’m grateful for every single vote. That means the world to me. To win it amidst a break from the International stage, knowing that so many people remember and recognise my contribution to the game is something that has been emotionally overwhelming.”



Hinch has been noted for lifting the goalkeeper position as one many aspiring athletes now want to make their own.



As Hinch said, “‘The Goalkeeper’ is now seen as one of the coolest positions on the pitch with people young and old all over the world eagerly donning the equipment …. this is a brilliant legacy and one that I am very proud to be part of creating.”



The England and Great Britain stopper admitted to 2018 being a “tough year”.



“I am forever grateful to everyone who has stuck by me and continues to believe in me,” she added.



