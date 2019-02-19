



Doubles from Sally Walton and Kayleigh Maw clinched an impressive silver medal for Bowdon Hightown at the EuroHockey Club Indoor Trophy at the weekend.





Both players struck twice in their side’s final game against Slavia Prague to secure a 4-2 win and ensure an English side will be in the competition’s top tier next season.



Having qualified for the event as 2018 Jaffa Super 6s champions, Bowdon’s tournament didn’t get off to the best start as they lost 4-2 to Austrian side SV Arminen.



But they hit back against Partille SC in their next game – holding off a late comeback from their Swedish opponents – before a gritty 2-1 win over Lithuania’s Gintra Stretke.



That meant they finished second in Pool A and qualified for Pool D, in which a finish in the top two would mean promotion for next season.



With SV Arminen already having qualified, Bowdon’s loss against them was brought over to Pool D, meaning they started the final stages on one point and had just two games in which to try and win promotion.



They started in fine style though, with five different scorers finding the target in a 5-2 win over HAHK Mladost of Croatia after trailing at half-time.



Their victory over SK Slavia Prague left them on the cusp of promotion but they still had to hope Arminen beat Mladost to be sure of the second placed finish, which the Austrians duly did.



That result means that East Grinstead are now likely to represent England in the 2020 EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup having won this year’s Jaffa Super 6s crown.



Bowdon Hightown squad: Kirsty Mackay (GK), Kayleigh Maw (C), Alex Shaw, Lucy Tennant, Michelle Liptrot, Tina Cullen, Sam Mairs, Sian French, Charlene Mason, Megan Batchelor, Sally Walton, Amanda Ferebee (GK)



England Hockey Board Media release