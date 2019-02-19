Ben Somerford







Returning Hockeyroos co-captain Georgina Morgan says the side will utilise their upcoming weekend off to fine tune ahead of the Saturday 2 March FIH Pro League double-header in Sydney.





The Hockeyroos will play USA from 5pm AEDT at the Sydney Olympic Park, providing the headline act after the Kookaburras take on Spain from 3pm AEDT.



Australia have played three consecutive weekend fixtures in Melbourne, Hobart and Perth – in front of great crowds – but will enjoy a weekend without matches, before the Sydney double-header.



Armidale product Morgan returned from injury against Great Britain on Saturday after missing the first two weekends of action to lead the Hockeyroos for the first time since being appointed co-captain.



The Hockeyroos knocked off the 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallists 3-0 to sit second on the FIH Pro League standings ahead of the Spanish encounter.



“I think we’re going to focus on debriefing it,” Morgan said.



“We’ll take the positives and train hard for the next two weeks.



“There’s definitely things we can tidy up. We’ll do that this week.”



Tickets are selling fast for the Sydney matches via www.ticketbooth.com.au, with the challenge set for the NSW public after almost 5,000 fans attended double-headers in both Perth and Melbourne, including a sell-out.



“I love the format,” Morgan said.



“It’s awesome to be getting regular games in Australia. We don’t often get to promote the sport in Australia.



“To get the crowds we’ve been getting and the quality opponents as well, to have the top teams in the world come and showcase our sport is awesome.”



Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin added that the importance of each one-off match had created a fantastic entertainment product of fans.



“It’s amazing, it’s enormous,” Gaudoin said.



“It’s a great feeling having these one-off matches. A lot is on the line every time you play.



“I think that’s adding to the importance of each match. It’s been great as a spectacle, plus with the number of goals scored by some many teams.”



The Sydney matches are made possible thanks to the support of Destination NSW.



Saturday 2 March 2019 – Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre

Kookaburras v Spain – 3pm, Hockeyroos v USA - 5pm

Gates open - 2pm



Hockey Australia media release