



Scotland women were defeated 5-1 in their first match of three against Italy in Rome. Charlotte Watson won her 50th Scotland cap in the match which also saw debuts for Kerry Anne Hastings and McKenzie Bell. The Scots take on Italy again tomorrow to try and level the series before the final match on Thursday.





Scotland got off to a great start and played some neat hockey from the outset. A swift attack down the left won Scotland an early penalty corner. It gave a chance for Emily Dark to strike at goal but her shot, driven low towards the right corner, prompted an excellent double save by the Italian keeper to keep the score goalless.



Italy had a good chance to open the scoring through Elisabetta Pacella but she was denied by some strong goalkeeping at the near post to get Scotland on level terms.



It was Scotland who eventually got the opening goal and it came through a Bex Condie penalty corner. The injection was set up nicely for Condie who slammed it low and hard against the backboard to make it a well-deserved 1-0 lead.



Italy equalised ten minutes later through Federica Carta. Carta wriggled her way into the Scottish D and after an exchange with a team mate, she turned and smashed the ball low into the bottom left corner to make it 1-1.



Into the second half and the game was even with action at both ends of the pitch.



Charlotte Watson came agonisingly close to giving Scotland the lead when her deflected effort zipped just wide of the mark.



Instead it was Italy who took the lead when a brisk counter attack was converted on the reverse by Elisabetta Pacella to make it 2-1 to the hosts.



It soon went to 3-1 when Sofia Vercelli struck in the 53rd minute. The ball bounced around inside the Scots D and Vercelli was on hand to bundle it over the line and advance the Italian lead.



Dark again came close for Scotland as the Tartan Hearts tried to retaliate; her penalty corner was swept low towards the left but a diving save batted the ball clear.



Italy then rubbed salt in Scottish wounds when Carta won the ball in the centre of the pitch and burst forward to eventually slip the ball home for 4-1.



Chiara Tiddi finished off the scoring with a penalty corner at the death to make it 5-1 in Rome and a home victory in the opening match of the series.



Scotland women’s Head Coach Jen Wilson said, “Although 5-1 is a disappointing score line it doesn’t really tell the full story of the match. We had the better of the contest for three of the four quarters but there was a seven or eight minute spell where they really capitalised on mistakes and punished us.



“That said, we had some exceptional play and I can see the players starting to put new things into action, which is very pleasing. We had debuts for Kerry Anne Hastings and McKenzie Bell and both did very well. Charlotte Watson won her 50th cap and was very busy throughout the match – you could tell she was hungry for a goal.



“There’s a few things we’ll need to tighten up on for tomorrow, and it’s still learning time for the players, but there’s a lot of bright sparks of what will come in the future.”



