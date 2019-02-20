



ISLAMABAD - Four matches were decided on the third day of Pakistan's National U-19 Hockey Championship 2019 here at Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium, Rawalpindi on Tuesday.





In the first match, KP-B crushed FATA 14-0. Zareen scored four goals, Sufyan chipped in with three, Saqib and Muzmail scored two goals each while Yasir and Umair Marwat hit one goal apiece. In the second match, Punjab-C routed Islamabad 4-0 with Abdul Rehman emerging as top scorer with a hat-trick while Amad Zamir struck one.



In the third match of the day, Punjab-B outpaced Balochistan 4-0. Babar Bashir, Muhammad Ali, Waqar Ali and Faizan Alvi contributed one goal each for the winning side. In the fourth and last match of the day, Punjab-A thrashed Sindh-B 8-0. Rizwan Ali hammered a hat-trick, while Rana Waheed, Ali Aziz, M Hameeddin, Ali Hurara and Umair Sattar fired in a goal apiece.



The Nation