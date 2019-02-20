Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Four matches decided in National U-19 Hockey

Published on Wednesday, 20 February 2019 10:00 | Hits: 27
View Comments



ISLAMABAD - Four matches were decided on the third day of Pakistan's National U-19 Hockey Championship 2019 here at Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium, Rawalpindi on Tuesday.



In the first match, KP-B crushed FATA 14-0. Zareen scored four goals, Sufyan chipped in with three, Saqib and Muzmail scored two goals each while Yasir and Umair Marwat hit one goal apiece. In the second match, Punjab-C routed Islamabad 4-0 with Abdul Rehman emerging as top scorer with a hat-trick while Amad Zamir struck one.

In the third match of the day, Punjab-B outpaced Balochistan 4-0. Babar Bashir, Muhammad Ali, Waqar Ali and Faizan Alvi contributed one goal each for the winning side. In the fourth and last match of the day, Punjab-A thrashed Sindh-B 8-0. Rizwan Ali hammered a hat-trick, while Rana Waheed, Ali Aziz, M Hameeddin, Ali Hurara and Umair Sattar fired in a goal apiece.

The Nation

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.