PETALING JAYA: A win against Maybank will gift Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) title for the first time.





The stage is set for them at the Tengku Abdullah Stadium in Bangi today as UniKL have beaten Maybank 5-1 in the earlier league fixture.



For UniKL head coach Arul Selvaraj, the aim today is to win and they are not thinking about the league title just yet.



“We have come to a point where a win over Maybank is all that is needed to win the title although we still have one more game on the fixture against TNB Thunderbolt on Friday,” he said.



“Honestly, we are not thinking of the league title. It will come with a good result in the match. Our focus is the same as in every other match that is to play smart, improve on our tactical strategy and set pieces.



“I don’t think we should underestimate any team. We respect all the teams. Maybank have shown they are capable of playing great hockey on a good day and don’t forget they have won five matches too. So I do expect a strong challenge from Maybank on Wednesday.”



UniKL, who made their debut in 2011 and emerged TNB Cup champions in 2018, have been unbeaten in 10 matches.



The only blemish in their campaign was the 2-2 draw against Terengganu.



UniKL lead the league with 28 points – one clear of Tenaga and nine points ahead of Terengganu while fourth-placed Maybank have 15 points after 10 matches.



The team’s strength lies in foreign players Robert Kemperman, Martijn Havenga, Valentin Verga from Holland, Kieran Ian Govers and Timothy Deavin (Australia) and Ireland goalkeeper David Harte.



They are ably backed by Malaysian internationals Muhd Marhan Mohd Jalil, Muhammad Razie Abdul Rahim and national team captain Muhammad Sukri Abdul Mutalib.



The Star of Malaysia