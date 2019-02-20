



The top four all won on day 12 of the Spanish Honor Division as Real Club de Polo continue to lead the way by five points.





They proved too strong for Linia 22 thanks to a brilliant first 20 minutes with David Alegre scoring twice in addition to goals from Alex Casasayas and Marc Reyne. Jan Amat got one back but Borja Llorens’ penalty corner made it 5-1 at half-time and they eventually won out 6-2 with another Llorens goal in the second half.



Club Egara had a similarly confident win as they saw off Barcelona at Pla de Bon Aire, winning 5-1, leading 4-1 at half-time thanks to a couple of Lluis Mercade goals.



Atletic Terrassa were 4-1 winners over Jolaseta. They were comfortably 3-0 in front at half-time with Lluis Mele getting them up and running before Quim Malgosa and Marc Vizcaino added further goals. Diego Arana pulled one back but Malgosa ensured Atletic got over the line with something to spare.



Junior FC remain fourth with Nil Mari’s 56th minute goal providing the defining moment in their 2-1 win over CD Terrassa after Sergi Enrique and Marc Miralles shared first half goals.



Junior have four points in hand over Club de Campo who drew 2-2 with RS Tenis with Santiago Miguel Montelli netting in the last minute for the Santander club.



Next weekend sees Campo host Polo while Junior come up against Club Egara which will have a big impact on the playoff places. Atletic, meanwhile, will come up against CD Terrassa in the live match on La Liga Sports.



Euro Hockey League media release