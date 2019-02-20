Waterloo Ducks stunned by Oree on Belgian league’s return
The Waterloo Ducks fell to their first defeat of the season in their 10th game as the Belgian league returned for its second half last Sunday, falling 5-2 to Orée.
Pieter van Straaten had given the Ducks a 12th minute lead but the day’s star man Toni Domene turned things around when he equalised from a stroke and then scored a corner for a 2-1 lead.
Luca Masso snuck in to poach a third and the fourth arrived from Domene with five minutes to go. Victor Charlet pulled one back from a set piece but his French team mate Charles Masson was on the mark at the far end to complete Orée’s victory.
"We certainly surprised a lot of people today but not ourselves ," said Orée captain Alex de Paeuw. “We have, once again, proven that when we defend collectively, we can also show a lot of offensive quality. We proved it against Waterloo Ducks. The victory is well deserved."
A seventh win in 10 games for Orée sees them takes the lead in Group A, level on points with Racing. Dragons sit third thanks to their 3-1 win over Daring.
Waterloo retains first place in the other group, six points ahead of La Gantoise with Leopold in third following a 5-1 win over Antwerp. Leo face a big test at home against Dragons.
Euro Hockey League media release