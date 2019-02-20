



The Waterloo Ducks fell to their first defeat of the season in their 10th game as the Belgian league returned for its second half last Sunday, falling 5-2 to Orée.





Pieter van Straaten had given the Ducks a 12th minute lead but the day’s star man Toni Domene turned things around when he equalised from a stroke and then scored a corner for a 2-1 lead.



Luca Masso snuck in to poach a third and the fourth arrived from Domene with five minutes to go. Victor Charlet pulled one back from a set piece but his French team mate Charles Masson was on the mark at the far end to complete Orée’s victory.



"We certainly surprised a lot of people today but not ourselves ," said Orée captain Alex de Paeuw. “We have, once again, proven that when we defend collectively, we can also show a lot of offensive quality. We proved it against Waterloo Ducks. The victory is well deserved."



A seventh win in 10 games for Orée sees them takes the lead in Group A, level on points with Racing. Dragons sit third thanks to their 3-1 win over Daring.



Waterloo retains first place in the other group, six points ahead of La Gantoise with Leopold in third following a 5-1 win over Antwerp. Leo face a big test at home against Dragons.



Euro Hockey League media release