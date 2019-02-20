



Scotland women were denied victory over Italy in Rome by a last gasp equaliser from Federica Carta to make it a 2-2 finish. Scotland had taken the lead through strikes by Fiona Burnet and Kate Holmes, and also had a goal from Louise Campbell disallowed. The result follows Italy’s win in the opening match of the series, with the third and final contest between the two to take place on Thursday.





Scotland looked hungry from the outset with Jen Eadie and Lucy Lanigan both battling hard for the ball in the early stages.



Amy Gibson was called into making two good saves early doors; the first at her near post before a powerful shot on the turn by Federica Carta was batted clear by the Scotland keeper.



But it was Italy who opened the scoring a short time later. Celina Traverso provided the goal to make it 1-0 to the hosts.



Scotland battled back and some recovery defending by Chiara Tiddi prevented Charlotte Watson from shooting on goal as the Tartan Hearts looked to retaliate.



Fiona Burnet bagged the equaliser for Scotland when she got down low and tapped home from a well-worked move down the right by Laura Swanson. 1-1.



Emily Dark then nearly put the Scots in front when she blasted a penalty corner just wide of the mark.



Louise Campbell had the ball in the back of the net after a delightful piece of skill saw her run down the middle of the Italian defence, but her goal was disallowed as the umpire hadn’t given advantage before she got her shot away.



Scotland took the lead when they were awarded a penalty flick after a Sarah Jamieson penalty corner was stopped by a foot on the line. Kate Holmes stepped up to strike it and she picked her spot in the bottom right corner to put Scotland 2-1 up.



In the last minute of the contest Italy found an equaliser through the influential Carta. The Italians broke into the Scots D down the left and the cut back found Carta who slotted home despite a desperate attempt on the line by Bex Condie to block. 2-2.



Scotland women’s Head Coach Jen Wilson said, “It was a really good game and I’m pleased with how the girls’ turned round a performance like that in 24 hours.



“Fiona Burnet showed good commitment to get down low for her goal after Laura Swanson was excellent on the baseline, and Kate Holmes did really well with the penalty for our second. Louise Campbell was so unlucky to have her goal disallowed too.



“Once we went 2-1 up Italy piled on a lot of pressure, and took risks, but we were solid and dealt with it well. We were a little sloppy at the end and got punished for it with the equaliser but it was a good performance. We’re playing good exciting hockey.



“Tomorrow we’ll have two training sessions and prepare for the final match on Thursday. We have plenty to work on and it’s still all to play for in the series, so we’ll make every moment we have together count.”



