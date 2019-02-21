Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Balochistan, Sindh-A, KP-A score wins in National U-19 Hockey

ISLAMABAD - Balochistan, Sindh A and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP-A) registered victories in Pakistan's National U-19 Hockey Championship 2019, being played here at Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium, Rawalpindi on Wednesday.



In the first match of the day, Balochistan outclassed Gilgit-Baltistan 5-0 in a one-sided match. Meraj Ali scored a hat-trick for Balochistan, while Wakeel Ahmed and Abdul Munaf scored a goal apiece. In the second match of the day, KP-A thrashed sorry Islamabad 6-0. Ruman scored a brace while Jibran, Hamza, Usman Khan and Raza Habib contributed one goal each. Islamabad were completely hapless against KP-A, who dominated all the four quarters and could have scored more, had their forwards not missed handful goal-scoring opportunities.

In the third match of the day, Sindh-A hammered Punjab-D 4-0. Nauman Khan, Sarwar Khan, Ilyas and Adnan scored a goal each for the winners. Punjab D, who had the likes of upcoming future star Khubaib Ahmed and others, were cut down to size, as umpire failed to handle Sindh-A players’ dirty hockey, which resulted in three Punjab-D players including star striker Khubaib Ahmed got injured badly. Arm of one player was broken while one lost teeth and Khubaib felt pain in the neck due to foul game of Sindh-A players.

It is hoped that the PHF management will take action against poor umpiring and foul play by Sindh-A team.

The Nation

