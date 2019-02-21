Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2019 South African Indoor IPT - Day 1

Published on Thursday, 21 February 2019 10:00 | Hits: 29
Pietermaritzburg

Results and Pool standings from the South African Indoor IPT



Men

Results 20 February

WP v KZNIB (Pool B)     5 - 3 (2 - 1)
MPU v EP (Pool A)         3 - 4 (1 - 0)
KZNC v SGW (Pool B)     5 - 3 (3 - 2)
NAM v EG (Pool A)         6 - 2 (3 - 2)
NG v KZNM (Pool B)     2 - 0 (1 - 0)
SG v KZNI (Pool A)         2 - 4 (1 - 2)

Pool standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Namibia (NAM) 1 1 0 0 6 2 4 3
2 Western Province (WP) 1 1 0 0 5 3 2 3
3 KZN Inland A (KZNI) 1 1 0 0 4 2 2 3
4 KZN C (KZN C) 1 1 0 0 5 3 2 3
5 Northern Blues (NG) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3
6 Eastern Province (NG) 1 1 0 0 4 3 1 3
7 Mpumalanga (MP) 1 0 0 1 3 4 -1 0
8 KZN Inland B (KZNIB) 1 0 0 1 3 5 -2 0
9 Southern Gauteng (SG) 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0
10 KZN Mynahs (KZNM) 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0
11 Eastern Gauteng (EG) 1 0 0 1 2 6 -4 0
12 SG Witsies (SGW) 1 0 0 1 1 6 -5 0


Women A Section

Results 20 February

SG v WPP (Pool B)         6 - 1 (2 - 1)
WP v KZNM (Pool A)     3 - 1 (3 - 0)
KZN v NG (Pool A)         3 - 1 (2 - 1
MPU v KZNI (Pool B)     0 - 3 (0 - 2)

Pool standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Western Province (RSA) 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3
1 Spar KZN Raiders (RSA) 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3
3 KZN Mynahs (RSA) 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0
3 Northern Blues (RSA) 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0

 Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Southern Gauteng (RSA) 1 1 0 0 6 1 5 3
2 KZN Inland (RSA) 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
3 WP Peninsula (RSA) 1 0 0 1 1 6 -5 0
4 Mpumalanga (RSA) 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0


Woman B Section

Results 20 February

NAM v KZNR (Pool A)     2 - 2 (1 - 0)
SGW v KZNIB (Pool A)     5 - 4 (3 - 2)
EG v NW (Pool A)         0 - 9 (0 - 4)

Pool standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 North West (RSA) 1 1 0 0 9 0 9 3
2 SG Witsies (RSA) 1 1 0 0 5 4 1 3
3 KZN Robins (RSA) 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1
3 Namibia 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1
5 KZN Inland B (RSA) 1 0 0 1 4 5 -1 0
6 Eastern Gauteng (RSA) 1 0 0 1 0 9 -9 0

SA Hockey Association media release

