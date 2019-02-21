2019 South African Indoor IPT - Day 1
Pietermaritzburg
Results and Pool standings from the South African Indoor IPT
Men
Results 20 February
WP v KZNIB (Pool B) 5 - 3 (2 - 1)
MPU v EP (Pool A) 3 - 4 (1 - 0)
KZNC v SGW (Pool B) 5 - 3 (3 - 2)
NAM v EG (Pool A) 6 - 2 (3 - 2)
NG v KZNM (Pool B) 2 - 0 (1 - 0)
SG v KZNI (Pool A) 2 - 4 (1 - 2)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Namibia (NAM)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|3
|2
|Western Province (WP)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|2
|3
|3
|KZN Inland A (KZNI)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|KZN C (KZN C)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|2
|3
|5
|Northern Blues (NG)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|6
|Eastern Province (NG)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|7
|Mpumalanga (MP)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|0
|8
|KZN Inland B (KZNIB)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|0
|9
|Southern Gauteng (SG)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|10
|KZN Mynahs (KZNM)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|11
|Eastern Gauteng (EG)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|0
|12
|SG Witsies (SGW)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|0
Women A Section
Results 20 February
SG v WPP (Pool B) 6 - 1 (2 - 1)
WP v KZNM (Pool A) 3 - 1 (3 - 0)
KZN v NG (Pool A) 3 - 1 (2 - 1
MPU v KZNI (Pool B) 0 - 3 (0 - 2)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Western Province (RSA)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Spar KZN Raiders (RSA)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|KZN Mynahs (RSA)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|3
|Northern Blues (RSA)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Southern Gauteng (RSA)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|3
|2
|KZN Inland (RSA)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|WP Peninsula (RSA)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|0
|4
|Mpumalanga (RSA)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Woman B Section
Results 20 February
NAM v KZNR (Pool A) 2 - 2 (1 - 0)
SGW v KZNIB (Pool A) 5 - 4 (3 - 2)
EG v NW (Pool A) 0 - 9 (0 - 4)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|North West (RSA)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|0
|9
|3
|2
|SG Witsies (RSA)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4
|1
|3
|3
|KZN Robins (RSA)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Namibia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|KZN Inland B (RSA)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|0
|6
|Eastern Gauteng (RSA)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|-9
|0
