Pietermaritzburg



Results and Pool standings from the South African Indoor IPT





Men



Results 20 February



WP v KZNIB (Pool B) 5 - 3 (2 - 1)

MPU v EP (Pool A) 3 - 4 (1 - 0)

KZNC v SGW (Pool B) 5 - 3 (3 - 2)

NAM v EG (Pool A) 6 - 2 (3 - 2)

NG v KZNM (Pool B) 2 - 0 (1 - 0)

SG v KZNI (Pool A) 2 - 4 (1 - 2)



Pool standings

Pool A



Women A Section



Results 20 February



SG v WPP (Pool B) 6 - 1 (2 - 1)

WP v KZNM (Pool A) 3 - 1 (3 - 0)

KZN v NG (Pool A) 3 - 1 (2 - 1

MPU v KZNI (Pool B) 0 - 3 (0 - 2)



Pool standings

Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Western Province (RSA) 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 1 Spar KZN Raiders (RSA) 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 3 KZN Mynahs (RSA) 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 3 Northern Blues (RSA) 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Southern Gauteng (RSA) 1 1 0 0 6 1 5 3 2 KZN Inland (RSA) 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 3 WP Peninsula (RSA) 1 0 0 1 1 6 -5 0 4 Mpumalanga (RSA) 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0



Woman B Section



Results 20 February



NAM v KZNR (Pool A) 2 - 2 (1 - 0)

SGW v KZNIB (Pool A) 5 - 4 (3 - 2)

EG v NW (Pool A) 0 - 9 (0 - 4)



Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 North West (RSA) 1 1 0 0 9 0 9 3 2 SG Witsies (RSA) 1 1 0 0 5 4 1 3 3 KZN Robins (RSA) 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 3 Namibia 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 5 KZN Inland B (RSA) 1 0 0 1 4 5 -1 0 6 Eastern Gauteng (RSA) 1 0 0 1 0 9 -9 0

SA Hockey Association media release