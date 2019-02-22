2019 South African Indoor IPT - Day 2
Results and Pool standings from the South African Indoor IPT
Men
Results 21 February
WP v SGW (Pool A) 6 - 1 (2 - 0)
NAM v EP (Pool B) 8 - 2 (6 - 1)
SG v EG (Pool B) 5 - 0 (1 - 0)
NG v KZNIB (Pool A) 8 - 1 (6 - 1)
KZNC v KZNM (Pool A) 6 - 2 (4 - 0)
MPU v KZNI (Pool B) 1 - 4 (1 - 2)
SG v EP (Pool B) 8 - 7 (3 - 2)
KZNC v KZNIB (Pool A) 12 - 0 (6 - 0)
NAM v MPU (Pool B) 4 - 1 (2 - 1)
KZNM v SGW (Pool A) 5 - 2 (3 - 0)
NG v WP (Pool A) 2 - 3 (1 - 1)
EG v KZNI (Pool B) 0 - 10 (0 - 4)
KZNM v KZNIB (Pool A) 5 - 2 (3 - 1)
SG v MPU (Pool B) 7 - 1 (4 - 0
NG v SGW (Pool A) 7 - 2 (3 - 0)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|KZN Raiders (RSA)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|23
|5
|18
|9
|2
|Western Province (RSA)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|6
|8
|9
|3
|Northern Blues (RSA)
|3
|2
|0
|1
|12
|4
|8
|6
|4
|KZN Mynahs (RSA)
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|10
|-3
|3
|5
|SG Witsies (RSA)
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6
|16
|-10
|0
|6
|KZN Inland B (RSA)
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|25
|-21
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|KZN Inland A (RSA)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|18
|3
|15
|9
|2
|Namibia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|18
|5
|13
|9
|3
|Southern Gauteng (RSA)
|3
|2
|0
|1
|15
|13
|2
|6
|4
|Eastern Province (RSA)
|3
|1
|0
|2
|13
|19
|-6
|3
|5
|Mpumalanga (RSA)
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|12
|-7
|0
|6
|Eastern Gauteng (RSA)
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|21
|-19
|0
Women A Section
Results 21 February
SG v MPU (Pool B) 5 - 0 (1 - 0)
KZN v KZNM (Pool A) 3 - 1 (1 - 0)
KZNI v WPP (Pool B) 4 - 0 (3 - 0)
WP v NG (Pool A) 4 - 1 (2 - 0)
KZNM v NG (Pool A) 3 - 5 (1 - 3)
MPU v WPP (Pool B) 2 - 0 (2 - 0)
KZN v WP (Pool A) 3 - 1 (1 - 0)
SG v KZNI (Pool B) 4 - 0 (3 - 0)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Spar KZN Raiders (RSA)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|3
|6
|9
|2
|Western Province (RSA)
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|5
|3
|6
|3
|Northern Blues (RSA)
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|10
|-3
|3
|4
|KZN Mynahs (RSA)
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Southern Gauteng (RSA)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|1
|14
|9
|2
|KZN Inland (RSA)
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|4
|3
|6
|3
|Mpumalanga (RSA)
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|8
|-6
|3
|4
|WP Peninsula (RSA)
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|12
|-11
|0
Women B Section
Results 21 February
KZNR v EG (Pool A) 5 - 1 (2 - 1)
NAM v KZNIB (Pool A) 5 - 1 (1 - 0)
SGW v NW (Pool A) 0 - 2 (0 - 1)
EG v NAM (Pool A) 1 - 9 (1 - 6)
SGW v KZNR (Pool A) 3 - 3 (1 - 2)
NW v KZNIB (Pool A) 3 - 0 (0 - 0)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|North West (RSA)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|0
|14
|9
|2
|Namibia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|16
|4
|12
|7
|3
|KZN Robins (RSA)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|10
|6
|4
|5
|4
|SG Witsies (RSA)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|4
|5
|KZN Inland B (RSA)
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|13
|-8
|0
|6
|Eastern Gauteng (RSA)
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|23
|-21
|0
