Results and Pool standings from the South African Indoor IPT





Men



Results 21 February



WP v SGW (Pool A) 6 - 1 (2 - 0)

NAM v EP (Pool B) 8 - 2 (6 - 1)

SG v EG (Pool B) 5 - 0 (1 - 0)

NG v KZNIB (Pool A) 8 - 1 (6 - 1)

KZNC v KZNM (Pool A) 6 - 2 (4 - 0)

MPU v KZNI (Pool B) 1 - 4 (1 - 2)

SG v EP (Pool B) 8 - 7 (3 - 2)

KZNC v KZNIB (Pool A) 12 - 0 (6 - 0)

NAM v MPU (Pool B) 4 - 1 (2 - 1)

KZNM v SGW (Pool A) 5 - 2 (3 - 0)

NG v WP (Pool A) 2 - 3 (1 - 1)

EG v KZNI (Pool B) 0 - 10 (0 - 4)



KZNM v KZNIB (Pool A) 5 - 2 (3 - 1)

SG v MPU (Pool B) 7 - 1 (4 - 0

NG v SGW (Pool A) 7 - 2 (3 - 0)



Pool standings

Pool A

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 KZN Inland A (RSA) 3 3 0 0 18 3 15 9 2 Namibia 3 3 0 0 18 5 13 9 3 Southern Gauteng (RSA) 3 2 0 1 15 13 2 6 4 Eastern Province (RSA) 3 1 0 2 13 19 -6 3 5 Mpumalanga (RSA) 3 0 0 3 5 12 -7 0 6 Eastern Gauteng (RSA) 3 0 0 3 2 21 -19 0

Women A Section



Results 21 February



SG v MPU (Pool B) 5 - 0 (1 - 0)

KZN v KZNM (Pool A) 3 - 1 (1 - 0)

KZNI v WPP (Pool B) 4 - 0 (3 - 0)

WP v NG (Pool A) 4 - 1 (2 - 0)

KZNM v NG (Pool A) 3 - 5 (1 - 3)

MPU v WPP (Pool B) 2 - 0 (2 - 0)

KZN v WP (Pool A) 3 - 1 (1 - 0)

SG v KZNI (Pool B) 4 - 0 (3 - 0)



Pool standings

Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Spar KZN Raiders (RSA) 3 3 0 0 9 3 6 9 2 Western Province (RSA) 3 2 0 1 8 5 3 6 3 Northern Blues (RSA) 3 1 0 2 7 10 -3 3 4 KZN Mynahs (RSA) 3 0 0 3 5 11 -6 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Southern Gauteng (RSA) 3 3 0 0 15 1 14 9 2 KZN Inland (RSA) 3 2 0 1 7 4 3 6 3 Mpumalanga (RSA) 3 1 0 2 2 8 -6 3 4 WP Peninsula (RSA) 3 0 0 3 1 12 -11 0



Women B Section



Results 21 February



KZNR v EG (Pool A) 5 - 1 (2 - 1)

NAM v KZNIB (Pool A) 5 - 1 (1 - 0)

SGW v NW (Pool A) 0 - 2 (0 - 1)

EG v NAM (Pool A) 1 - 9 (1 - 6)

SGW v KZNR (Pool A) 3 - 3 (1 - 2)

NW v KZNIB (Pool A) 3 - 0 (0 - 0)



Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 North West (RSA) 3 3 0 0 14 0 14 9 2 Namibia 3 2 1 0 16 4 12 7 3 KZN Robins (RSA) 3 1 2 0 10 6 4 5 4 SG Witsies (RSA) 3 1 1 1 8 9 -1 4 5 KZN Inland B (RSA) 3 0 0 3 5 13 -8 0 6 Eastern Gauteng (RSA) 3 0 0 3 2 23 -21 0

SA Hockey Association media release