



It was another scorching day in Pietermaritzburg as the women’s A section Quarter Finals were confirmed, while North West and Namibia made their charge in the B section. In the Men’s Tournament Raiders, Namibia, Inland and Western Province maintained their 100% record to sit as front runners for the semi-finals.





Starting in the Women’s B section it was Shaun Hulley’s North West, the 2017 semi-finalists who have taken charge of the tournament. They did it with two clean sheets in a 2-0 win against SG Witsies and a 3-0 win against the Inland B side. That’s zero goals conceded in the tournament so far for the team only in the B section because they missed the 2018 tournament.



Namibia put their own challenge forward with two wins on the day beating KZN Inland B 5-1 and a solid 9-1 win over Eastern Gauteng. While the Robins will also still have a say in this tournament drawing 3-3 with Witsies after a good 5-1 win over the Eastern Gauteng side.



In the A Section top spot in Pool A was decided by the evening fixture between SPAR KZN Raiders and Western Province after both sides won their morning fixture. Raiders 3-1 against their “B” team the Mynahs, while Province beat Northerns 4-1.



The top of the table clash was a tense affair with Jess O’Connor breaking the deadlock for the Raiders just on the verge of half-time. In the second half the game was made safe by a brace from Cailynn Den Bakker before a late consolation goal for the exciting Kayla de Waal.



Pool B also featured a top spot shootout between Southern Gauteng and KZN Inland after they beat Mpumalanga 5-0 and WP Pens 4-0 respectively.



Lilian du Plessis looked like she wanted to put the game to bed against the hosts with two goals in the opening 8 minutes either side of a goal by Southerns captain Robyn Johnson. Alex Kavanagh was herself having another good game as Southerns held onto the victory to see themselves secure top spot and theoretically the easier quarter final.



In the Men’s tournament it was the KZN Raiders who put their hand up highest in Pool A with a good 6-2 win over the Mynahs before running riot in a 12-0 win against KZN Inland B Side, including four goals from Keagan Robinson, back from his knee injury.



Closely behind them was Western Province who had a comfortable 6-1 win in the opening game against Witsies before having to work for a 3-2 win against a well-coached Northern Blues. Mustapha Cassiem was the hero with a final minute winner completing his brace!



In Pool B it’s a sprint for top spot between the hosts and Namibia. Namibia were in a bullish mood in the morning winning 8-1 against EP and consolidated it with a 4-1 win over Mpumalanga in the afternoon game. They sit second on goal difference to the hosts to won 4-1 against Mpumalanga and put 10 past Eastern Gauteng. Ayden Shrives and Justin Domleo both earning hat-tricks.



Tomorrow will be the final two group games before the final and semi-finals take place on Saturday.



SA Hockey Association media release