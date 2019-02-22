East Grinstead face two important matches in two days in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division this weekend, as they bid to seal a spot in the play-offs.





They entertain Holcombe on Saturday and then Brooklands MU on Sunday. Two victories and they will leapfrog Holcombe into the play-off zone, while two defeats could land them in the bottom four.



“We are very much looking forward to this weekend as it will give us a very good idea of where we stand in the league,” said East Grinstead’s Head Coach Glenn Kirkham.



“With Holcombe two points ahead and Brooklands two points behind us these are two games that we need to win if we want to be in with a good chance of qualifying for the play offs.



“We are buoyed by the return of David Condon but will be missing our other three internationals due to injury and enforced rest. We are also without Andy Piper through injury.”



Elsewhere, Holcombe also face an important weekend. As well as the East Grinstead clash on Saturday they go to leaders Surbiton on Sunday.



In Saturday’s other top flight match Wimbledon play host to Reading, while on Sunday second-placed Hampstead & Westminster are at home against bottom of the table Sevenoaks and the University of Exeter have a tough home game against third-placed Beeston.



In the Men’s Conference East leaders Old Georgians go to second-placed Oxted as they look to maintain their ten-point gap, while Southgate are third and go to Teddington.



Havant and Cardiff & Met both have two matches this weekend in the Men’s Conference West, which could prove crucial to both side’s ambitions.



They face each other on Saturday afternoon, but then 24 hours later Cardiff & Met play Fareham, while Havant have another home game against Team Bath Buccaneers.



And in the Men’s Conference North leaders Bowdon are at home against Preston on Sunday, while second-placed University of Durham head to Doncaster.



FIXTURES



Men’s Hockey League (Saturday, 23 February 2019)



Men’s Premier Division

East Grinstead v Holcombe

Wimbledon v Reading 14:00



Men’s Conference West

Havant v Cardiff & Met 13:30



Men’s Hockey League (Sunday, 24 February 2019)



Men’s Premier Division

East Grinstead v Brooklands MU 12:00

Univ of Exeter v Beeston 12:30

Hampstead & Westminster v Sevenoaks 13:30

Surbiton v Holcombe 14:00



Men’s Conference East

Teddington v Southgate

Canterbury v Old Loughtonians 12:45

Oxted v Old Georgians 12:45

Cambridge City v Brighton & Hove 13:30

Richmond v City of Peterborough



Men’s Conference West

Cardiff & Met v Fareham 12:30

Chichester v Univ of Birmingham 13:00

Olton & West Warwicks v Univ of Bristol 13:30

Havant v Team Bath Buccaneers 14:00

Oxford Hawks v Isca 14:00



Men’s Conference North

Univ of Nottingham v Leeds 13:00

Belper v Sheffield Hallam 14:00

Doncaster v Univ of Durham 14:00

Loughborough Students v Alderley Edge 14:00

Bowdon v Preston 14:30



England Hockey Board Media release