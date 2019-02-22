COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – After a joint training camp was held this past weekend for the U.S. U-17, U-19 and U-21 Women’s National Teams and U.S. Women’s National Development Squad in Durham, N.C. and Chapel Hill, N.C., the USWNT High Performance staff has named eight additions to the rosters.





Added to the U-17 USWNT is Macy Szukics (Malvern, Pa.) and to the U-19 USWNT are Maddie Orobono (Macungie, Pa.), Kathryn Peterson (San Diego, Calif.), Abby Pitcairn (Apsinwall, Pa.), Sofia Southam (Ann Arbor, Mich.) and Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.).



Both squads have two more training camps in March until they travel to their respective Germany tours. From April 14-22, the U-17 USWNT will head to Cologne to play Germany’s U-16 Team and Belgium’s U-16 Team. The U-19 USWNT will travel to Dusseldorf to take on Germany’s U-18 Team and Belgium’s U-18 Team. Additionally, for the first time, the U-19 USWNT will take part in the Young Women’s National Championships from June 14-18, 2019.



There was one addition per team for the U-21 USWNT and U.S. Women’s National Development Squad. Rachel Robinson (Mount Joy, Pa.) will join the U-21 side and Nina Klein (North Haven, Conn.) has been added to the development team.



The U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team will meet two times in March for training camps in preparation for their international tour to Germany from April 14-22. In Mönchengladbach, the U-21 USWNT will take on Germany’s U-21 Team and Great Britain’s U-21 Team.



Similar to the U-21 USWNT, the U.S. Women’s National Development Team will have two training camps in March as they prepare for their trip to The Netherlands from April 13-22. There they will compete against the Scotland Women’s National Team and Belgium’s U-21 Team.



This past weekend, all three Junior U.S. Women's National Teams and the U.S. Women's National Development Squad were in attendance at the USWNT's first home FIH Pro League match against The Netherlands in Winston-Salem, N.C.



Click here to view the full Junior USWNT rosters. Click here to view the full U.S. Women's National Development Squad roster.



USFHA media release