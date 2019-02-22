



Despite a valiant effort and excellent Scottish performance in the third and final series match against Italy in Rome, it was the hosts who came away with a 3-1 win, and series victory. Bex Condie won her 50th Scotland cap on the occasion and took captaincy for the final match in Rome.





The first chance of the match went the way of Italy and a direct attack down the right saw the ball fired into the D and deflected against the Scotland post.



A minute later and Italy took the lead. Chiara Tiddi scored for the hosts when she slammed a penalty corner low and left against the backboard.



An excellent double save stopped the score going to 2-0 a short time later as Italy piled on the pressure.



Scotland soon struck back however, and it was Charlotte Watson who provided the goal. McKenzie Bell broke down the right and picked out Watson at the near post for a deflection past the goalkeeper and into the net. 1-1.



Scotland were on attack mode and came close to scoring a second after good work by Sarah Jamieson, but were denied by a double save in the Italian goal. Then Fiona Burnet was denied when she deflected a zipped Watson pass against the goalkeeper’s leg guards.



Against the run of play, it was Italy who would score next and again the strike came from a penalty corner; this time a lovely deflection by Pilar De Biase in front of the goalkeeper saw the ball pop up into the roof of the net for 2-1.



Scotland came out strong in the second half and Italy’s goalkeeper, Giorgia Piras, was instantly called into making a succession of excellent saves to deny Scotland an equaliser.



The next goal however came from the Italians and it was Federica Carta who struck for the hosts. Scotland took off their goalkeeper for an outfield player and when possession was won in midfield by Italy it allowed them to break on goal, and Carta rolled the ball into the open goal for 3-1.



Scotland looked to respond instantly and a thunderous Emily Dark penalty corner was well saved by Piras in goal for Italy. A comeback wasn’t to be and it was Italy who came away with the victory in a competitive three match test series in Rome.



Scotland women’s Head Coach Jen Wilson said, “It was an incredible game of hockey. I’m obviously disappointed at the result but I’m so pleased at the performance. The progress we’ve made over the three games has been fantastic – everyone is starting to see the incredible potential we have.



“We were half asleep for the first few minutes and got punished by the opening goal. Then we took over and dominated the first quarter and scored a really good equaliser.



“We created lots of chances, played some excellent hockey – and for periods of time with eleven outfield players. It’s a defeat but the progress in such a short space of time is really pleasing.



“It was great to see Bex Condie win her 50th cap, Bex is a solid contributor in the team and is doing a great job. The preparation work behind the scenes from Vikki Bunce and Chris Duncan has been fantastic over the games, so it’s been a really worthwhile series for the coaching staff and the players.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release