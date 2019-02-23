I will work with more dedication and put extra efforts to ensure Pakistan hockey back on right track. We will continue to convince the FIH and AHF to allocate events to Pakistan and also include us in all the major international events worldwide.



ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar was inducted as vice president of Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), as he was elected unopposed vice president. Total 27 Asian hockey playing countries were present in the meeting held in Japan on Friday.





Talking to The Nation from Japan, Brig Khokhar said: “I am highly obliged as FIH CEO Theirry Weil and AHF CEO Tayyab Ikram not only praised the PHF’s role in reviving international hockey in Pakistan, but also its contributions for international hockey and awarded me with a Diploma of Merit and Achievement Award. The PHF conducted Olympic Solidarity Day last year in Pakistan and also hosted International XI tour, in which they had played two matches, which helped in bringing international hockey back to Pakistan and the Asian Hockey 9, which was held last year, paved the way for these high-profile awards for me.”



He said the delegates of 27 countries were present in the elections meeting and all the participants highly acknowledged the role of Pakistan and its contributions for promotion of hockey worldwide, which is a great honour for the country. “I will work with more dedication and put extra efforts to ensure Pakistan hockey back on right track. We will continue to convince the FIH and AHF to allocate events to Pakistan and also include us in all the major international events worldwide.”



He said the main purpose of attending the AHF meeting was to present Pakistan hockey case and the presence of CEO’s of both FIH and AHF was golden opportunity for the PHF to inform them, why Pakistan hockey team wasn’t able to take part in pro-league. “I also met with different representatives of Asian hockey teams and my meetings were highly successful.



“I am sure IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza and IPC Secretary Akbar Durrani will take into account the achievements of the federation, which were duly acknowledged by the AHF and FIH and upon my return on February 24, the minister will invite the PHF high-ups for meeting, which will benefit Pakistan hockey a lot,” he added.



The PHF chief said that Shahbaz Senior will attend next month FIH Board meeting and present Pakistan case there. “I am sure FIH will take into account ground realities and understand our problem. We always abide by the rules and regulations and always try to help the FIH in the best possible manner. Next few months are highly important for Pakistan hockey, as major events are coming thick and fast. “Navy, Army and others are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the PHF in the time of need as they have promised to establish hockey academes, start departmental teams and provide employment to hockey players.



“I want the IPC Minister to order replacement of astroturf’s of major grounds especially Naseer Bunda Stadium, as PSB provide best facilities and Islamabad weather is ideal for training camps. The Olympic qualifiers are also round the corner so we need long training camp to Pakistan team well for earning berth in Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Japan. I have pinned high hopes on PM Imran Khan, who will surely help Pakistan hockey in the best possible manner,” Khokhar concluded.



