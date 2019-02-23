KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah does not want to be reelected as the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) president, which was decided upon during a conference held in Japan earlier today (Friday).





Instead, Al-Sultan Abdullah is keen on accepting the appointment as the royal patron of the AHF.



The current AHF president is Fumio Ogura of Japan who took over after Al-Sultan Abdullah decided not to defend the top post.



Malaysia has an enviable tradition in the AHF as from 1994, the federation’s president was none other than Al-Sultan Abdullah’s father, Sultan Ahmad Shah, whom he then succeeded.



In related developments, Malaysia received some good news from the AHF conference as Datuk Manjit Majid Abdullah has been given the mandate to take up the post of vice president with the federation.



Manjit is also Malaysia Hockey Confederation (MHC) vice president apart from being the Johor Hockey Association (JHA) deputy president.



He played an important role in organising the 2009 World Youth Cup which saw Malaysia beings joint hosts with neighboring Singapore, while also playing a role in organising the Sultan Of Johor Cup (SOJC) since 2011.



Manjit was presented with a special award for Youth Development in Asia for helping to host the SoJC for the past eight years.



“This is a honour for not only me but for hockey in Malaysia. The AHF will of course miss the leadership of His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah.



“However I will strive to further contribute towards the continued development and promotion of the sport in the region,” said Manjit.



None of the positions in AHF were contested.



“It will not be easy task to fill the shoes of His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah,” admitted Fumio.



“We are grateful and thankful for his leadership of AHF as well as for his other valuable contributions.



“And we are truly honoured that His Majesty has accepted the appointment of Royal Patron of the AHF.



“On behalf of the Asian hockey fraternity, I wish to place on record our sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah for all that he has done.”



New Straits Times